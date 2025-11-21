Former Senate minority leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe says Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence confirms justice is not for the South-East in Nigeria

Abaribe criticised the federal government for denying Kanu amnesty, unlike militants in other regions

Kanu was convicted on seven terrorism charges, for which the judge ruled life imprisonment for the proscribed IPOB leader

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has faulted the federal government of Nigeria over the life sentence imposed on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Abaribe said the outcome was already anticipated and reflects systemic inequities in Nigeria’s justice system.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe reacts to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence. Photo credit: @Nedumcity_/@firstladyship/@thepathway

Source: Twitter

Speaking through his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, the Senator said the plot to jail Kanu for life did not come as a shock to the Igbo nation or other right-thinking Nigerians.

“At the time the Federal Government refused to factor in pleadings to extend amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu, as was done for militants in the South-South and terror suspects in the North, we knew that today’s outcome was imminent,” Abaribe said.

The reaction from Abaribe came hours after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment, after finding him guilty on all seven terrorism charges against him.

We are not surprised by Kanu's judgment, says Abaribe

Abaribe, who served as Senate Minority Leader, urged calm and patience among the Igbo people, noting that the matter now rests squarely on the desk of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said:

“So we are not surprised; our people can only endure and hope for a time when justice in Nigeria would become the sine qua non."

"We have done our best, making repeated appeals to the authorities to be circumspect and consider a pardon for the sake of unity and inclusiveness,” he said.

Unequal justice for S'East - Abaribe

The Senator described the sentencing as a reflection of unequal justice.

He noted that the Nigerian government’s refusal to consider pleas to extend amnesty to Kanu, as done for other groups, signalled what the outcome would be.

“Is it not an irony that negotiations and peace deals with rampaging terrorists in the North-East and North-West were gleefully initiated, just like the amnesty granted to ex-militants in the South-South?

"This is to say that justice in Nigeria is not for the South-East,” the senator added.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe criticizes FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence, calling it unequal justice for the South-East. Photo credit: @oxygist/@Chima_Obi1234

Source: Twitter

Abaribe concluded by appealing to Nigerians to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their hands, and pray for justice, equity, and fairness to prevail in the country.

“We ask the Igbo nation and other lovers of Nigeria to remain calm, pray and not take the law into their hands.

“May Nigeria succeed, thrive and advance in Justice, Equity and Fairness,” he added.

Kanu’s sentencing follows a trial spanning nearly ten years, marked by legal battles and public scrutiny.

Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu on 7 terrorism charges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu guilty on all seven terrorism counts, including broadcasting “sit-at-home” orders and leading the proscribed IPOB group.

Kanu had sought to block the judgment by arguing that the terrorism law used in his case was repealed.

However, the court led by Justice James Omotosho rejected his submission and convicted the IPOB leader on all seven terrorism charges.

Source: Legit.ng