Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, positioned the state as a continental model for sustainable development, urging stronger international partnerships to support subnational climate action across Africa.

Speaking at the Nigerian Pavilion during COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Climate Change, Professor Mohammed Al-Amin.

Katsina State showcased 30 climate projects at COP30, positioning itself as Africa's model for green growth.

Source: Facebook

Delivering an address themed “Imperative for International Collaborations and Supports Towards Climate Actions at Subnational Level: The Katsina State Pathway”, Mr Al-Amin declared:

”Through our reforms, Katsina State has become a living model for Africa’s green transition—a subnational proof-of-concept that sustainability is not a constraint on growth, but its most enduring foundation.”

Katsina state climate reforms lead Africa’s Green Transition

Mr Al-Amin explained that the state’s transformation reflected a deliberate choice by the administration to make climate resilience and green growth the centrepiece of governance. He noted that this decision was shaped by the daily realities of desertification, erratic rainfall, and declining agricultural productivity faced by communities in Katsina.

He highlighted several institutional reforms that placed Katsina at the forefront of Africa’s climate response. These included: The establishment of the Katsina State Council on Climate Change (KSCCC), chaired directly by Mr Al-Amin. The creation of the State Secretariat on Climate Change within the Office of the Governor. The implementation of Africa’s first subnational Green Public Procurement Executive Order, embedding sustainability standards in all government projects.

“Our message to the world is clear: Africa’s green growth will not emerge from rhetoric, but from action—and subnational governments are where that action begins,” Mr Al-Amin said.

Katsina state presents 30 bankable climate projects

The Katsina State delegation presented a portfolio of 30 bankable climate projects covering solar energy, afforestation, climate-smart agriculture, and low-carbon urban development.

These projects were described as evidence of the state’s readiness to collaborate with development partners, multilateral institutions, and private investors.

Mr Al-Amin further outlined the vision for Katsina’s Climate Resilience Fund and Green Growth Strategy.

He explained that these initiatives were designed to serve as channels for global cooperation, ensuring that international financing meets local action. He stressed that the approach aligned with the Paris Agreement and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Observers at COP30 noted that Katsina State’s pathway offered a practical example of how subnational governments could drive Africa’s green transition.

The presentation reinforced the state’s ambition to become a continental leader in sustainable development and climate resilience.

Katsina State called for global partnerships to drive climate resilience, green growth, and sustainable development across Africa.

Source: Facebook

