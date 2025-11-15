Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic after signing the bill presented by the Kano State House of Assembly

The governor said the new polytechnic would create opportunities for young people to gain practical and technical skills for economic growth

Officials said Gaya Polytechnic would boost job creation, innovation and socio economic development across Gaya and surrounding communities

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Friday, November 14, approved the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic after assenting to a bill presented by the leadership of the Kano state House of Assembly.

The ceremony, held at Government House, Kano, was attended by the Speaker, Rt Hon Jibril Ismail Falgore, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Muhammad Bello Butubutu.

Kano Governor Moves To Establish Another Polytechnic

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the legislative process, commending lawmakers for their “dedication to strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.”

Kano gov hails new learning opportunities

Flanked by the Deputy Governor, Governor Yusuf said the new polytechnic would open doors for young people seeking practical and technical skills vital for the state’s economic growth.

“This institution will create new opportunities for our youth to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reviving and expanding education at all levels, describing the new polytechnic as “a crucial investment in human capital development.”

Polytechnic to drive economic and social impact

According to the statement, the creation of Gaya Polytechnic aligns with the administration’s broader agenda of providing accessible and affordable education across all senatorial zones.

The Governor’s spokesperson added that the institution would play a significant role in boosting local economies once it becomes operational.

“Gaya Polytechnic will contribute to job creation, innovation, and socio-economic development in Gaya and neighbouring communities,” Dawakin Tofa said.

The establishment of the polytechnic reinforces the state government’s drive to strengthen technical education and enhance workforce readiness across Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng