Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shared his government’s plans to transform the cultivation, processing and distribution of food in the state.

Sanwolu, while speaking at the second annual Lagos Agrinnovation Summit, said his administration is committed to moving from “subsistence to sustainability” and from “potential to prosperity”.

The governor said the transformation will start from the food system and local economy, improving food production and reducing post-harvest losses in the state, The Sun reported.

He added that technology, youth empowerment and large-scale market infrastructure are the leverage to achieving its goals captured in the Lagos State Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021–2025), a series of programmes designed to transition agriculture from subsistence to a sustainable and profitable economic engine.

Outlined programmes

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube, stressed that these efforts align with the THEMES+ Agenda and its vision of “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”

The state’s food system transformation is anchored on a three-tiered agro-marketing structure, which includes the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub (LCFSSLH), mid-level agro-produce hubs, and last-mile distribution outlets.

The governor explained that the state is also making significant industrial investments to boost local production and processing, citing the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, designed to produce 2.5 million 50kg bags of rice annually; the Cattle Feedlot Project targeting over 100,000 cattle yearly; and the Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (LACE), expected to produce 50 million fingerlings, 2,000 tonnes of fish, and 24,000 tonnes of aquafeed annually once completed.

The state also launched the “Produce for Lagos Programme” and a N500 billion Guarantee Offtake Fund, programmes aimed at price stability and ease of market entry.

Sanwo-Olu said his government is offering farmers what he described as “a financial backbone within a closed-loop system that connects production to market access, de-risks investment and stabilises food prices”.

The initiative will also provide farmers with access to markets at pre-agreed prices.

5,000 farmers benefit

The governor disclosed that more than 5,000 farmers have benefited, producing over seven million eggs from 258,000 layer birds.

“This surge in production helped bring down the price of a crate of eggs from its peak of N6,000 to between N5,000 and N5,400. The intervention has proven that strategic government support can create direct price relief for consumers while keeping farmers in business,” he added.

While announcing a festive market initiative that will offer a 25 per cent discount on 11 essential food items at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Mushin throughout the holiday season, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a food-secure Lagos through proactive policies and inclusive farmer support.

The relief efforts target staples such as rice, beans, garri, frozen chicken and fresh produce.

The governor also stated that the state will maintain a 25 per cent subsidy on Eko Agro Mechanisation Services and distribute new equipment — including power tillers, mini tractors and corn threshers — across crop farming clusters.

State initiatives driving economic growth

Lagos is one of the leading states driving Nigeria's economy with job opportunities.

West Africa’s largest safety footwear manufacturing plant was recently opened in Lagos State, contributing over N5 billion annually to the economy.

Legit.ng reported that the state also launched an initiative to empower young residents of the state through a free six-month vocational training and an internship programme.

