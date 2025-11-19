An Adamawa man was arrested for transporting young girls to Ghana under false job promises

Victims were lured with lies, secretly moved through multiple states before police intervention

Police vowed more arrests and urged parents to closely monitor their children’s safety

Insecurity is rising daily in Adamawa state, with human and child tràffìckìng escalating and leaving many families devastated by the loss of their children and loved ones.

Father of 3 arrested in Adamawa reveals how girls were trafficked to Ghana. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Hamza Tukur Isa, a 39-year-old father of 3 who resides at Bauchi Street, Yola North Local Government Area, has been arrested by the state Police Command for human tràffìckìng of young girls from Adamawa to the Republic of Ghana for sèxual exploitation and fake promises of a well-paying job. The incident happened on Wednesday, November 12.

Adamawa man details how girls were tràffìckèd

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the suspect said:

"I'm a transporter, I work at a transport park opposite Stanbic IBTC Bank, I transport passengers to different states. In 2023, there were two young ladies named Happy and Cynthia who lived at Abuja Street in Bachure community."

"They always bring young ladies to me, almost every day, at least 3-4 girls daily to transport to Lagos. I asked them what work the ladies are doing in Lagos, and she said they are being exported to Ghana to work as pròstìtùtès."

"When I asked Happy about who carries them to Ghana when they reach Lagos, she said they have an agent in Lagos who is in charge of transporting the girls. The age range of the girls we tràffìck is minors and youths from 14-20 and even 30 years."

"I have tràffìcked lot of girls, I cannot count their numbers," he noted.

Tukur said:

"I'm being paid an agent fee of N50,00 per girl. I only transport them to Lagos, that's my bus stop. However, I no longer work for them, because I was once arrested and given bail, so after the release, I decided to quit work and venture for a year now."

"So, on a faithful day, 2 young girls approached me and sai they wanted to go to Ghana, so I connected them with the agent in Lagos, and she said they should go to Taraba, her sister lives there, and from Taraba, they would take off to Lagos. We normally don't transport them on the same vehicle; we mix them among passengers," he noted.

"We usually promise them a well-paying job to convince them to accept it, which they normally accept by telling a lie to their parents that they will be going for company work in Lagos."

"Before I was arrested, I wasn't given my agent fee because the last 2girls I transported to Lagos were rescued by the security operatives on the way."

"I call upon those who are involved in such an act to repent because it's an act of evil, I will forever regret involving myself in such business," he confessed.

Human trafficking investigation in Adamawa leads to arrest of father of 3. Credit: NigeriaPolice

Source: Twitter

Police rescue girls, vow more arrests

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent the police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said:

"We got information about human tràffìckìng of young girls in the state, and we immediately swung into action to arrest the individuals involved in such an act to face the law. We were able to apprehend one suspect out of many, who, after a thorough investigation, confessed to us about his act. He stated how, where and where he does his business"

"We were able to rescue 2 young girls, one has already arrived in Abuja, and the other one was about to take off from Jalingo."

" We are still investigating and hopefully, we will arrest all those involved in human tràffìckìng in Adamawa state, and we assure the parents whose children have been trràffìcked to Ghana be optimistic we will make sure we bring them back to reunite with them."

Nguroje urged parents and family members to be more careful and pay close attention to their children, especially the girl child, because many people who appear kind and calm may be acting in disguise to harm them for selfish, evil reasons.

He added that the public should not hesitate to contact the police immediately if they suspect any strange individuals in their communities.

Source: Legit.ng