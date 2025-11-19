Frontline soldiers in Yobe have pushed back against talk of US intervention, saying Nigeria’s crisis is internal

The soldiers also doubt America’s intentions, hinting that the interest in Nigeria may extend beyond security help

Nevertheless, the soldiers complained about some decisions made in the battlefield, lamenting about their welfare as many have been in the bush for more than six years fighting terrorists

Some Nigerian soldiers currently fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state have rejected the idea of United States military intervention following remarks by President Donald Trump on the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

They warned that such involvement could worsen the situation for Nigerians.

The soldiers, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng from their base in Yobe, said the main problem is internal and not something foreign forces can fix.

“Our troops at the frontline will not be happy if the US military intervenes. The crisis will not end, and Nigerians will suffer,” one soldier said.

“Some soldiers have been in the bush for more than six years fighting terrorists. You only get a short leave of 18 or 21 days to see your family and come back,” he added.

Soldiers question US intervention motives

Despite the challenges, one of the soldiers maintained that the Nigerian Army is recording victories against the insurgents.

“The Nigerian Army is really dealing with them this time around. We’re killing them and seizing their weapons. That’s why they’re running to other locations,” he said.

The soldiers also questioned the motives of the United States, claiming that the country’s interest in Nigeria goes beyond humanitarian concerns.

“The US is not coming to help Nigerians because of genocide. They’re after our mineral resources, we all know Nigeria is a blessed country,” a soldier said.

“They want to share our mineral resources with us. If they defeat Boko Haram and bandits, the FG would have to give them a percentage.”

Ekiti‑born soldier warns Trump

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that an Ekiti‑born Nigerian soldier serving with the UN told Donald Trump he’d rather quit than take orders to fight his homeland.

In a viral Facebook post, Falegan Opeyemi David called Nigeria his home and urged the US president to give its government more time to resolve tensions.

He added that he “has Nigeria at heart” and expressed disappointment over Trump’s threats to send troops amid allegations of religious persecution.

Prophet Boma rebukes US threats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma warned that “God does not want” Donald Trump to invade Nigeria.

He urged people to stop “making noise” about a Trump war, saying the military threat is spiritually misguided and rooted in escalation.

Boma declared that, in God’s judgment, “every border will be shut against Nigeria” — the nation would be protected against foreign aggression. He also called for ceasing the spread of militaristic ideologies, cautioning that such conduct might adversely affect Nigeria's conflict struggle.

