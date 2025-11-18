Senator Kawu Suleiman held a low-key wedding with Flying Officer Hindatu Isah in Rano, Kano state

A bride price of N500,000 was presented as family representatives and political figures attended the modest ceremony

Guests described the wedding as simple and dignified as associates said the senator chose privacy to avoid publicity

Kano state - An influential northern lawmaker, Senator Kawu Suleiman of Kano South Senatorial District, has held a low-key wedding ceremony with Flying Officer Hindatu Isah of the Nigerian Air Force.

The marriage took place on Monday, November 17,at the Rano Local Government Area of Kano state.

The ceremony was conducted at the residence of the Madakin Rano, Ada’u Isah, the bride’s father and a former federal lawmaker who represented Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency.

Bride price presented during family ceremony

Dahiru Adda’u, a retired state permanent secretary, received the bride on behalf of the groom’s family, while Auwalu Rano, Chairman of A.A. Rano Group, stood in for Senator Suleiman.

The wedding was presided over by Yusuf Sumaila, who presented a bride price of N500,000 to the bride’s family.

A guest at the ceremony described the atmosphere as “simple but dignified”.

“It was a quiet gathering, but very respectful and beautifully organised,” he said.

Notable political figures in attendance

The event was attended by Kabiru Alhassan, the House of Representatives member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure.

Other community figures from the Kano South District were also present.

Sumaila, who recently left the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated that his political move was driven by responsibility to his constituents, Daily Trust reported.

He said,

“I joined the APC because I want the best for my people. Their needs must be met, and their future must remain secure.”

Senator emphasises service and stability

Although Senator Suleiman kept the ceremony private, associates said he viewed the occasion as a personal milestone that would not distract from his duties.

According to Premium Times, one close aide said,

“The senator believes in focusing on service. He chose a modest ceremony to maintain calm and avoid unnecessary publicity.”

Flying Officer Hindatu Isah hails from Rano, which forms a significant part of Senator Suleiman’s constituency.

