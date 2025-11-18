President Bola Tinubu has called on the judiciary to maintain its dignity and do away with all forms of misconduct in its practices

The president made the comment while speaking at the 2025 Conference of All Nigerian Judges of Superior Courts of Records on Monday, November 17

Tinubu noted that justice should not be for sale, adding that when the judiciary fails, the nation will crumble

President Bola Tinubu has called for the preservation of dignity in Nigeria's judiciary and the elimination of any misconduct. Tinubu made the call while speaking at the 2025 Conference of All Nigerian Judges of Superior Courts of Records on Monday, November 17.

The president noted that corruption in any arm of government can weaken the nation, but corruption in the legal system destroys the country's core. Thus, he stressed that justice must never be for sale.

President Bola Tinubu urges the judiciary to shun corruption Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu, in a statement shared by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, said that governance loses its integrity and the foundation of democracy is lost if justice is compromised.

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

“However, let us be clear. No amount of reform can succeed if integrity is compromised. Justice must never be for sale."

Nigerians react as Tinubu addresses judiciary

However, Onanuga's post on social media has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Loyalty lamented building houses for judges:

"The only country that builds houses for judges with taxpayers' money, and the taxpayer thinks he/she will get a good judgment from a "awaiting house key" judge? A farmer who obeyed the constitution, acted accordingly when attacked by a terrorist, and was sentenced to death. Reform indeed."

President Bola Tinubu challenges the judiciary Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Another user with the handle, @V2_NLT, called for electoral reform:

"If he believes in 1/10th of this, his statement, he should demand electoral Reforms now. Don't wait till after 2027. Do it now. Talk is cheap. It's people that don't know una M.O. that MAY even entertain any of this, for us, we are way too immune. This is all a story for the gods."

Ogor Peters speaks against building houses for judges:

"I hope Wike and his friend Komotosho were listening? Is he now going to stop those luxury houses the federal government plans to lavish on the judiciary?"

Luwin called for judicial reform:

"Baba abeg reform judicially too much of blind judgement and cases delay with no facts with long term adjournment is not helping prosecution, rather it helps increase bribery and manipulation, please PBAT look into this matter."

Read the full statement here:

Osinbajo speaks on the judiciary

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has alleged that Nigeria's court system operates more on technicalities than on the delivery of justice.

Osinbajo said the primary purpose of any justice system is to serve the people, unlike that of Nigeria, which, according to him, glorifies procedural formalities.

The former vice president made the comment while speaking at the second Prof. Yusuf Ali’s Annual Lecture at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Thursday, October 9.

Source: Legit.ng