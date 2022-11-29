With the recent movement of doctors travelling abroad, it is time to declare a national emergency, many opined

In fact, the fact the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors revealed that there is a brain drain in the system following the number of doctors leaving the country on a daily basis

Meanwhile, NARD has alerted of the plan by 4,000 of its members to disengage their services in the country and migrate abroad for greener pastures

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said the number of medical doctors in the country decreases daily, adding that only about 10,000 resident doctors are left.

The President of the association, Dr Emeka Orji, stated this during an interview with The Punch on Monday, November 28.

According to Orji, about 100 resident doctors leave the country monthly to seek greener pastures, Vanguard report added.

He said,

“The resident doctors used to be 16,000 but currently, we are doing around 9,000 to 10,000. We cannot put an absolute figure to that because every day, people leave. So, we have an average of about 9,000 to 10,000 resident doctors across the country.”

The NARD president also noted that the major causes of the emigration were poor remuneration, poor welfare, and lack of housing schemes, The Cable added.

