Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have declared a seven-day warning strike across the country.

The NARD President, Dr Dele Abdullahi, said the strike is over the abduction of their colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

Photo credit: @ard_umth

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Punch, Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted on December 27, 2023, along with her husband and nephew.

While her husband was released in March, Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity after eight months.

Speaking with The Punch, Abdullahi said the strike will begin Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12am.

Abdullahi said the decision was made during the Emergency National Executive Council meeting.

“The strike is commencing by midnight today. It’s for seven days, it’s a warning strike, and it’s total.

“During the strike, there will be no concessions, and there will be no emergency care.”

NARD members protested against the abducted of Dr Popoola on Thursday, August 15 in Lagos, The Guardian reports.

The protest was organised by resident doctors of Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta.

Legit.ng recalls that bandits kidnapped 20 medical students along the Otukpo (Benue) - Enugu road in Benue state.

The medical students were abducted while travelling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FCMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu state.

The state police public relations officer, Sewuese Anene, said the investigation into the matter has already commenced g/nigeria/1608720-breaking-tension-bandits-kidnap-20-medical-students-benue/

Resident doctors call off nationwide strike

Legit.ng recalls that resident doctors were asked to resume hospital duties from Saturday, August 12, across the 36 States of the federation.

This instruction was given by the president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Innocent Orji.

In a short statement issued late at night on Thursday, August, Orji announced the suspension of the association's indefinite strike.

Source: Legit.ng