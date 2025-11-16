NDLEA Chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa has vowed that his second tenure would bring tougher action against drug cartels and trafficking networks

Marwa warned traffickers to abandon the trade, saying those who refused would face arrest, asset seizure and jail

The agency announced plans to expand rehabilitation services with seven new centres scheduled for construction in 2025

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa has warned that his renewed term will bring far tougher measures against drug cartels and trafficking networks nationwide.

He spoke at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja after President Bola Tinubu confirmed his reappointment for another five-year tenure.

NDLEA boss has vowed to intensify efforts against drug trafficking after Tinubu extends his tenure. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

Marwa told staff that criminal groups should not expect relief under his leadership. He said the agency is prepared for an expanded offensive aimed at shutting down supply chains and blocking the movement of narcotics.

NDLEA targets wider crackdown plans

“This second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them,” he said.

“Drugs shall not pass in or out or within Nigeria.” He urged individuals involved in trafficking or illegal cultivation to quit immediately.

According to him, the days ahead will be unforgiving for those who continue to operate outside the law.

“This is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate,” he said.

“If you refuse, you will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. You will come out of jail to find nothing left.”

Marwa expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, NDLEA personnel and international partners. He said the extension of his mandate reflects confidence in the agency’s work and the need to consolidate recent gains in the campaign against drug abuse.

NDLEA Chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa addresses staff at the agency headquarters in Abuja after renewal of his tenure. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

Agency Expands Treatment And Prevention Programs

On rehabilitation and prevention, Marwa outlined new plans to strengthen NDLEA support services. He said the agency will expand facilities across the country and will construct seven additional centres in 2025 so that every state can access standard counseling and treatment.

“We are rededicating our efforts to prevention, counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation,” he said.

He also referenced the recent approval for drug testing for students entering tertiary institutions. According to him, early screening will help “catch them young before addiction sets in.”

Marwa said the agency will continue to combine enforcement with rehabilitation programs to curb addiction and reduce trafficking across the country.

Widow arrested for trafficking illicit drugs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a widow, Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, for attempting to traffic 1.3 kilograms of illicit drugs with a fake pregnancy.

A 50-year-old fashion designer was arrested in Lagos while attempting to move the c@caine consignment to customers in Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, stated that Ezewuike is the proprietor of Golden Star Creation, a fashion outfit located on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Babafemi stated that the suspect, a mother of one, was arrested at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, area of the state on Friday, August 22, 2025.

NDLEA arrests former Nigerian footballer for smuggling drugs

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs.

NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu.

The agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng