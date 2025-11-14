Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede succeed founding Co-Chairs Bernard and Genevieve Mensah after six years of distinguished service

The new leadership will support KTI’s Africa strategy to reach more young people with education, employability, and entrepreneurship opportunities

KTI has supported over 30,000 young people across nine countries, with an 83% success rate in securing employment or returning to education

King’s Trust International (KTI) today announced the appointment of leading businessman and financial sector reformer Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, alongside his wife, lawyer, banker, and philanthropist Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, as co-chairs of its Africa Advisory Board.

This leadership transition signals a strategic evolution in KTI’s mission to empower young Africans through innovative education, employability, and entrepreneurship programmes.

Established to leverage African expertise and influence, the Africa Advisory Board plays a critical role in guiding KTI's programmatic growth across the continent, strengthening networks, mobilising resources, and shaping initiatives tailored to the unique realities faced by African youth.

Africa boasts the world’s youngest population, with over 60% under the age of 25. While this demographic presents a significant opportunity for economic and social progress, youth unemployment and underemployment remain critical challenges, particularly in fragile and underserved communities.

The Africa Advisory Board exists to confront these challenges head-on. Under the stewardship of Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the Board will focus on scaling innovative, high-impact programmes that help young people gain relevant skills, find work or set up their own business.

Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede bring extensive experience in financial services, governance reform and philanthropy, and a distinctive approach to building public–private– philanthropic partnerships.

Their vision for the Board extends beyond programme expansion to systemic change, driving advocacy and growing partnerships across sectors to create sustainable opportunities for Africa’s youth.

"We are honoured to take on this role at a pivotal time for Africa’s future. Our mission is to unlock the potential and creativity of Africa’s youth, nurturing a generation that will lead sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to collaborating with partners who share our commitment to transforming lives through education, opportunity, and innovation," said Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede.

Paying tribute to the founding Co-Chairs Bernard and Genevieve Mensah, Will Straw, CEO of King’s Trust International, said:

"Bernard and Genevieve have provided exceptional and visionary leadership that has been instrumental in establishing and growing KTI’s presence and impact across Africa.

Their dedication over the past six years has laid a strong and lasting foundation for our work on the continent. We are delighted that they will both continue to contribute their valuable expertise as members of the Africa Advisory Board.”

Regarding the future of the African Advisory Board, Will Straw added:

“As we look to the future, we are excited to take our impact to the next level with Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede. Their extensive experience, deep commitment, and visionary approach will be vital in scaling our programmes and achieving even greater impact for young people across Africa. Together, we will drive forward innovative solutions that empower the next generation to learn, earn, and thrive throughout the continent."

