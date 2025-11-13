Senator Halliru Dauda Jika was honoured in New York as one of the 2025 most influential people of African descent for his leadership and service

The former Bauchi Central lawmaker was recognised for his role in reforming Nigeria’s Police Act and advancing youth and women empowerment initiatives

Jika dedicated the award to the people of Bauchi State and pledged to continue driving development and inclusion across Nigeria and beyond

Former Senator representing Bauchi Central, Halliru Dauda Jika, has been recognised among the 2025 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) during an award ceremony held in New York, United States.

The honour celebrated his legislative achievements, leadership contributions, and commitment to national development.

The award was presented on November 11 by a delegation led by Mr. Olutope Esan, Co-Founder of MIPAD.

Mr. Esan described Senator Jika as a leader whose dedication to public service and advocacy for progress set him apart. He noted that MIPAD had selected distinguished Africans across various fields for the 2025 edition, acknowledging Senator Jika’s record as particularly outstanding.

The event drew global attention as MIPAD annually celebrates exceptional people of African descent in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly.

Jika's recognition rooted in service and leadership

Senator Jika’s selection placed him among an elite group of honourees that includes influential personalities from government, business, and civil society. The MIPAD platform aligns with the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent, which champions recognition, justice, and development across the African diaspora.

Over the years, it has featured global figures such as Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, underlining its international prestige.

Senator Jika’s public service record spans years of active legislative work and community impact. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs in the 9th National Assembly, he was instrumental in reviewing the four-decade-old Police Act, a reform that reshaped Nigeria’s law enforcement framework.

His leadership also advanced the establishment of the Police Academy in Kafin Madaki and the creation of the North East Development Commission.

Jika's advocacy extends beyond the national assembly

Beyond legislative reform, Senator Jika is known for his focus on climate action, education, and youth empowerment.

His projects across Bauchi state have delivered police posts, schools, healthcare centres, and water facilities to underserved communities. His consistent ranking among Nigeria’s most productive senators reflected his results-driven approach to governance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Jika dedicated the award to the people of Bauchi State, acknowledging their support throughout his political journey. He reaffirmed his resolve to continue championing initiatives that empower young people and strengthen national unity.

The honour, according to observers, reaffirms the senator’s influence beyond Nigeria’s borders and positions him among Africa’s transformative leaders whose contributions embody progress, accountability, and service.

