The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Global Gender Safety and Moral Development has warned Omoyele Sowore

The coalition lashed out at Sowore over the claim that Senator Nwoko allegedly printed Regina Daniel's PVC at his home

The group accused the human rights activist of peddling falsehood against the federal lawmaker's family

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been berated for accusing Senator Ned Nwoko of printing a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) for his wife, Reginal Daniel, in his house.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations accused Sowore of peddling falsehood and warned that he should desist from Senator Nwoko’s family affair.

Coalition blasts Sowore for accusing Nwoko of printing Regina Daniel's PVC at home. Photo credit: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Twitter

The group under the auspices of Global Gender Safety and Moral Development advised Sowore not to use the pending case at the Federal High Court involving the senator as an excuse to destroy Nwoko's home.

The coalition Executive Director, Amb. Godwin Erheriene accused Sowore of peddling falsehood against the federal lawmaker.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, November 14, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

"On the age controversy: The Coalition has observed attempts by certain individuals to politicise this issue ahead of the 2027 general elections, including circulating an alleged international passport suggesting that Mrs. Regina Daniel was 17 years old at the time of her marriage.

"The Coalition maintains that the passport being circulated online is fake, and affirms that her correct date of birth is 10/10/1998, meaning she was 20 years old when she married Sen. Ned Nwoko in 2019."

However, the group urges Nigerians to discard the online news about Senator Nwoko printing Regina Daniel's PVC at home.

"The same person, after seeing Regina Daniel's true age on her PVC he is now saying Ned Nwoko printed the PVC in his room, which simply means INEC Chairman is Ned Nwoko's staff and that INEC has compromised in their practice."

The group urged Nigerians to focus on verifiable records and not allow political actors to manipulate personal matters for their own gain.

"The Coalition advises Nigerians to conduct their own independent verification through INEC and avoid relying on false documents spread online.

Reginal Daniel vs Ned: Sowore releases new evidence

Recall that Sowore released new evidence against Senator Ned Nwoko over his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

In the evidence, he alleged falsified records and underage marriage, with Regina’s passport.

He called for accountability, saying no political power should shield anyone from the law.

Sammy West's freedom: Regina Daniels’ family speaks

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, was released on bail after days in detention.

The Nollywood actress's brother, Lawrence, reacting publicly, thanked Nigerians for standing with the family.

He also accused Senator Ned Nwoko of influencing Sammy’s arrest and pushing the case toward the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Source: Legit.ng