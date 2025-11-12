Baze University conferred its first-ever doctoral degrees which marks a new chapter in the institution’s academic journey

Baze University has marked a major milestone by producing its first set of doctoral graduates during its 12th Convocation ceremony in Abuja.

The event held on Wednesday, November 12, also saw the conferment of an honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Science (Honoris Causa) on the President of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to education and democracy in Africa.

Senegal’s Ambassador to Nigeria receives an honorary degree on behalf of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Represented by the Senegalese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Nicolas Auguste Nyouky, President Faye expressed appreciation for the honour and praised Baze University for fostering quality learning and academic cooperation across the continent.

Historic convocation and honourary recognition

The Vice-Chancellor of Baze University described the graduating students as embodiments of integrity, creativity and excellence. She said the graduates had demonstrated resilience and character consistent with the institution’s values.

She urged them to remain resourceful and uphold honesty in their careers, noting that their certificates would create opportunities both locally and internationally.

This year’s convocation produced 972 graduates. They include 647 undergraduates, 33 Postgraduate Diploma recipients, 276 Master’s degree holders and 16 doctoral graduates.

The doctoral award marks the first PhD conferment since the university’s founding, signalling its growing capacity in advanced academic training.

Baze University celebrates its first PhD graduates.

Among those honoured for academic excellence were Simon Efosa Ebhojaiye, who graduated with an LL.M in Law, and Loveth Abiere Ugele, who earned an M.Sc in International Relations and Diplomacy. Both emerged as Best Overall Graduating Students in the postgraduate category.

Expanding academic frontiers and global ties

The ceremony also featured the naming of the School of Postgraduate Studies after the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, who delivered the commencement address. President Bio commended Baze University for nurturing a generation of innovative African leaders and strengthening academic excellence.

Since inception, the university has graduated over 3,900 students and currently enrolls more than 4,200. It operates ten faculties, including Law, Management and Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Computing and IT, Engineering, and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

All programmes are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission and nine professional bodies.

The Vice-Chancellor said the institution’s teaching staff are drawn from Nigeria and the diaspora, combining industry and academic experience.

The Faculty of Law alone has fourteen professors, including four Senior Advocates of Nigeria, while the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy boasts former Ambassadors, retired Generals, and ex-Federal Permanent Secretaries.

She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to excellence, research and character formation. According to her, the graduation of the first set of PhD students reflects Baze University’s pledge to sustain timely programme completion and produce graduates ready to impact national and global development.

