Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai and six others arraigned over N8.68 billion CCTV contract fraud

ICPC alleges contract violations and unlawful funds linked to surveillance project in Kaduna metropolis

Defendants, including El-Rufai, plead not guilty as court adjourns proceedings until July 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and six others over an alleged N8.68 billion CCTV surveillance contract awarded during his administration.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the defendants were brought before Justice Hauwa’u Buhari of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on an amended 11-count charge involving alleged corruption, money laundering and related offences.

N8.6bn CCTV Contract Fraud: ICPC Takes Action Against El-Rufai, Ex-Aide

Source: Twitter

Those arraigned alongside El-Rufai include his former Senior Special Adviser and Counsellor, Jimi Lawal, and companies including Singularity Network Security Limited, Solar Life Nigeria Limited, Knowledge Investment Nigeria Limited, Intercellular Nigeria Limited and Noble Coast Resources Limited.

ICPC alleges contract violations

According to the commission, the case centres on a CCTV surveillance project for Kaduna metropolis, which it said was awarded to Singularity Network Security Limited at a reviewed cost of N8.68 billion.

The ICPC alleged that the company lacked the required experience and qualifications for the project and accused the defendants of involvement in transactions linked to suspected unlawful funds, Punch reported.

The commission also mentioned Bashir El-Rufai, identified as an elder brother of the former governor, in one of the charges.

Defendants plead not guilty

El-Rufai and Lawal pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in court.

The ICPC said the alleged offences contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The commission stated that investigations revealed transactions involving more than N2 billion between 2017 and 2022 through companies linked to the case, Leadership reported.

Justice Buhari adjourned proceedings until July 1, 2026, for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.

El-Rufai is also facing a separate matter involving allegations filed by the Department of State Services over alleged wiretapping of National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu’s phone.

ICPC reacts as El-Rufai group hires US lobbyists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s detention and prosecution are guided strictly by the law and not politics.

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, said the anti-corruption agency was not moved by the El-Rufai Support Group Association’s decision to seek international support.

Source: Legit.ng