EFCC, AGF Back Nigeria-Canada Legal Exchange Initiative
- Ken Eneduwa said the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Centre will strengthen mutual understanding and export Nigerian legal capacity to global platforms
- Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi praises the initiative as timely, aligning with Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in its justice and legal systems
- EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede urges the Nigerian diaspora in Canada to stay alert against money laundering and help protect Nigeria’s image abroad
The Convener of the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Forum, Ken George Eneduwa, has explained the reasons behind the establishment of the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Centre (NCLEC).
Speaking at the inauguration of the Forum held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Toronto, Canada, Eneduwa said the initiative was designed to create a lasting framework for legal cooperation between both countries.
He said the idea stemmed from the growing need to foster a stronger legal relationship that will help both nations understand each other’s evolving legal systems and strengthen collaboration between professionals in the field.
According to him, the initiative will serve as a channel for building enduring legal partnerships and enhancing bilateral understanding.
Promoting legal cooperation and mutual growth
Eneduwa described the centre as a strategic institution aimed at transforming legal interactions into tangible bilateral value rather than a profit-oriented venture.
He explained that NCLEC will focus on building a corridor where Nigerian legal expertise becomes an exportable asset while Canada’s robust legal infrastructure provides a supportive framework for growth.
He said:
“Law is how we insulate citizens when politics goes volatile. Law is the only thing that still gives small states leverage in a world where the largest actors can change direction in a tweet.”
Eneduwa added that the forum is not just a meeting but a deliberate plan to deepen legal cooperation, promote research exchange, and address challenges in cross-border legal practice.
