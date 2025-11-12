Ken Eneduwa said the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Centre will strengthen mutual understanding and export Nigerian legal capacity to global platforms

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi praises the initiative as timely, aligning with Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in its justice and legal systems

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede urges the Nigerian diaspora in Canada to stay alert against money laundering and help protect Nigeria’s image abroad

The Convener of the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Forum, Ken George Eneduwa, has explained the reasons behind the establishment of the Nigeria/Canada Legal Exchange Centre (NCLEC).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Forum held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Toronto, Canada, Eneduwa said the initiative was designed to create a lasting framework for legal cooperation between both countries.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede addresses the forum on the need for cross-border vigilance against corruption.

He said the idea stemmed from the growing need to foster a stronger legal relationship that will help both nations understand each other’s evolving legal systems and strengthen collaboration between professionals in the field.

According to him, the initiative will serve as a channel for building enduring legal partnerships and enhancing bilateral understanding.

Promoting legal cooperation and mutual growth

Eneduwa described the centre as a strategic institution aimed at transforming legal interactions into tangible bilateral value rather than a profit-oriented venture.

He explained that NCLEC will focus on building a corridor where Nigerian legal expertise becomes an exportable asset while Canada’s robust legal infrastructure provides a supportive framework for growth.

He said:

“Law is how we insulate citizens when politics goes volatile. Law is the only thing that still gives small states leverage in a world where the largest actors can change direction in a tweet.”

Eneduwa added that the forum is not just a meeting but a deliberate plan to deepen legal cooperation, promote research exchange, and address challenges in cross-border legal practice.

