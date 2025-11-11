Angry youths set an immigration checkpoint ablaze after a woman was shot by a stray bullet allegedly fired by an officer

Videos shared on social media captured the victim being helped onto a motorcycle to seek medical attention

However, the Nigeria Immigration Service are yet to comment on the incident as residents decry recurring harassment and shootings by the personnel

Badagry, Lagos - Tension has gripped residents of the Igbogbele community in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State after a stray bullet allegedly fired by an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service struck a middle-aged woman on Friday, November 7.

The incident, which reportedly occurred near a checkpoint manned by immigration officers, quickly escalated into chaos as irate youths in the area set the immigration office ablaze in protest.

According to reports by CityMood Badagry, a local social media platform, the victim was identified as Hunsu Elizabeth. It said the situation turned violent shortly after news spread that an immigration officer had shot a civilian.

Videos showed flames and thick smoke billowing from the immigration checkpoint, with residents screaming in anger and accusing the officers of reckless shooting.

In one of the clips, a woman’s voice could be heard yelling;

“You have shot the lady! Don’t go! They have shot her in the arm. You’re not supposed to shoot!” Another man was heard shouting, “You can’t go! You can see what you’ve caused. The gunshot has wounded her!”

Other videos shared by Badagry Talks Online TV show the alleged shooting moment before the victim was helped onto a motorcycle to seek medical attention, while later footage showed her grimacing in pain on a hospital bed.

Community outrage turns violent

PUNCH reports that, in the chaos that followed, some tried to prevent the armed officers from fleeing the area, surrounding their patrol van and demanding accountability.

Enraged youths reportedly stormed the immigration office and set it on fire, venting their frustration over what they described as repeated cases of brutality and harassment by uniformed officers stationed along the Badagry–Owode–Seme corridor.

Sources explained that the community has long expressed concerns over the growing number of security checkpoints in the area, where residents claim to have faced intimidation and extortion.

Community calls for justice

Many Badagry residents have taken to social media to express their frustration, calling for immediate disciplinary action against the officers involved.

One resident wrote;

“We can’t keep living in fear. Every day, these uniformed men act like they are above the law. Who will protect us if those meant to protect us are the ones shooting us?”

Another said,

“Badagry people are peaceful, but this is getting too much. They should remove all these checkpoints. They are not for our safety.”

Immigration yet to respond

As of press time, efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akinsola Akinlabi, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages seeking clarification were not returned.

Security officials have since been deployed to the area to restore calm and prevent further escalation, though community members continue to demand justice for the victim.

The victim, Hunsu Elizabeth, was reportedly receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility as of Monday morning.

