The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and President of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has reaffirmed that Africa’s interconnectedness demands deeper cooperation for sustainable port growth.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 45th Annual Council Meeting of PMAWCA held in Pointe-Noire, Congo, Dantsoho emphasised that collective action among African nations is essential for advancing maritime development and regional prosperity.



Represented by Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, NPA’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Dantsoho commended the high level of enthusiasm, goodwill, and altruism displayed throughout the week-long sessions.

He said:

“On behalf of all of us at PMAWCA, thank you immensely for lending your time and expertise to advancing the frontiers of trade and prosperity by deploying your efforts, energies and experience to formulate ideas that will enable us, as a sub-region, to maximise the potential of our maritime sector."

He noted that the robust exchange of ideas among delegates demonstrates that West and Central African ports are well-prepared to address emerging challenges with renewed vigour.

He expressed appreciation to PMAWCA members for dedicating their time and expertise to promoting trade and economic growth through effective maritime collaboration.

Dantsoho envisioned an era where African nations “collaborate and act in good faith in pursuit of the greater good,” underscoring that genuine unity and shared purpose are key to unlocking the continent’s maritime potential.

Dantsoho highlighted that Africa’s unique geographical and economic interdependence necessitates stronger integration, especially amid rapid changes in global shipping and logistics.

He urged that the momentum built during the Council should translate into tangible outcomes that enhance policy formulation and strengthen government engagement across member states.

Commitment to implementation and sustained cooperation

The NPA boss praised the Republic of Congo for its hospitality in hosting the event and extended appreciation to PMAWCA Secretary-General, Mr Koffi Jean Marie, the Port of Pointe-Noire team, and all stakeholders for their coordination and dedication.

He further acknowledged the Directors-General and Chief Executives of member ports for their “remarkable” unity and active participation.

Dantsoho assured delegates that the resolutions and communiqué arising from the Council would receive due attention and be effectively implemented.

He emphasised that the insights generated from the convergence of maritime professionals would not only guide future policies but also embolden governmental actions aimed at optimising Africa’s maritime and demographic strengths.



As the conference drew to a close, Dantsoho encouraged participants to sustain the spirit of collaboration beyond the meeting. Quoting industrialist Henry Ford, he reminded delegates that, “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.”

The PMAWCA 2025 meeting thus ended on a hopeful note, reinforcing the vision of a united, innovative, and action-driven maritime community committed to driving Africa’s port development and regional integration.

