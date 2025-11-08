Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has received the Global Sustainable Leadership Award at the 2025 Global Sustainable Education and Leadership (G-SEL) Conference, held at the prestigious House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London.

The two-day event, which took place from November 6–7, brought together global policymakers, diplomats, and energy leaders to discuss innovation, sustainability, and equitable energy access.

NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe receiving the Leadership award from the House of Lords.

Komolafe’s recognition underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in the global energy landscape, and the transformational progress being recorded under his leadership.

Recognised for advancing PIA implementation and transparency

Engr. Komolafe was honoured for his visionary implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has redefined Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory framework.

The award citation highlighted his commitment to transparency, accountability, and investor confidence, positioning the country as a competitive global investment destination in the energy sector.

Under his leadership, the NUPRC has embarked on one of Africa’s most ambitious upstream reform programmes.

Nigeria’s rig count has surged from eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2025, a 760 per cent increase, reflecting renewed investor optimism and operational vibrancy.

Similarly, the Commission’s revenue performance has consistently exceeded government targets, posting surpluses of 18.3% in 2022, 14.6% in 2023, and 84.2% in 2024.

Boosting local participation and host community benefits

Beyond revenue growth, Komolafe’s tenure has deepened indigenous participation and community empowerment.

Local oil producers now contribute over 30% of national output, while the rollout of Host Community Development Trusts has begun delivering direct socio-economic benefits to oil-producing regions.

This model, anchored in the Petroleum Industry Act, is designed to promote shared prosperity and peace in the Niger Delta — historically a flashpoint for agitation and environmental challenges.

A dedication to Nigeria’s people and energy future

In his acceptance speech, Komolafe dedicated the award to the Nigerian people, describing it as a symbol of national resilience and reform-driven progress.

“This award belongs to Nigeria. It recognises the courage and faith that drive our reforms in the upstream oil and gas sector. We are building a transparent, accountable, and investment-friendly system that reflects our national values and global aspirations,” he said.

NUPRC chied executive, Gbenga Komolafe is driving change at the commission.

He explained that NUPRC’s ongoing reforms rest on three strategic pillars, transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability — aimed at optimising hydrocarbon resources while driving an inclusive and just energy transition.

“We are not only regulating production,” Komolafe added. “We are shaping the future of energy in Africa by ensuring that Nigeria remains a reliable supplier, a fair regulator, and a responsible global partner.”

Global leaders among fellow honourees

Other recipients of the Global Sustainable Leadership Award included Angela Wilkinson, CEO of the World Energy Council; Riad Meddeb, Director of Sustainable Energy at UNDP; Jason Jackson, Mayor of Islington, London; and Ben Parsons, Partner at Oakin Energy Transition Strategy, UK.

Also honoured were Seema Malhotra, UK Member of Parliament and Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; Macenje “Che Che” Mazoka, Zambia’s High Commissioner to the UK; and Dr. Toreria Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

The recognition of Komolafe alongside these global figures underscores Nigeria’s rising leadership in energy reform and sustainable development, a milestone moment for both the NUPRC and the nation’s energy future.

NUPRC honoured for transparency, Komolafe's leadership lauded

Legit.ng earlier reported that Public Space Tracker, a West African organisation, has recognised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) as the most transparent and outstanding government agency in Nigeria.

This commendation highlights the exceptional leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC's Chief Executive, whose tenure has established new standards for accountability and efficiency in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The Public Space Tracker praised NUPRC for its "remarkable openness, policy innovation, and integrity" in managing Nigeria's upstream petroleum resources since Komolafe took office.

