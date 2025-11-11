Four UK-based Nigerians, Others Jailed For 55 Years After £240,000 Gang Heists
- A phone-robbery syndicate terrorising the London metropolis has been sentenced to a combined jail term of 55 years
- Four Nigerians were part of a phone-robbery syndicate jailed by a Kingston Crown Court in the United Kingdom
- The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police narrated how the suspects were arrested in a statement
United Kingdom - Four Nigerians have been sentenced to a combined jail term of 55 years after £240,000 gang heists by a Kingston Crown Court in the United Kingdom.
The Nigerians were part of a phone-robbery syndicate terrorising the London metropolis.
According to the UK Metropolitan Police, the convicts include David Akintola, Ayomide Olaribiro, Olabiyi Obasa, and David Okewole.
Others are James Adodo, Robert Hills, Nelson Joel, Michael Babo, Mushtakim Miah, and Laville Bloise.
The Police said the convicts carried out 13 phone-robbery operations across different stores in the United Kingdom between September and November 2024.
The gang targeted mostly EE stores, where they used threats of violence to force staff to open secure stock rooms. After which, they escaped with expensive mobile phones and other devices.
The gang has stolen items with a total value of £240,000.
Officers were able to link suspects to the scenes of the crimes through DNA evidence, as well as call data and vehicle records. They observed the group as they prepared for further offences, and on November 19, 2024, officers moved in to arrest four of the men in the act at an EE shop in Kilburn.
“Searches at addresses linked to the suspects led to the recovery of stolen devices and further evidence connecting the group to the robberies.”
UK: Nigerian student sentenced to 10 years imprisonment
Recall that Nigerian postgraduate student, Chiemka Okoronta, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the United Kingdom.
29-year-old Okonrota defiled a stranded 17-year-old girl bus passenger in West Yorkshire on March 25, 2025.
Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan of the Bradford Crown Court narrated how the Nigerian postgraduate student committed the crime.
Nigerian healthcare worker jailed in the UK
Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian healthcare worker, Adewale Kudabo, bagged 12-month jail term after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a female patient at York Hospital.
The 47-year-old man was convicted of kissing the patient on two separate occasions while she was in his care, in what Judge Alex Menary described as an “abuse of trust”.
His lawyer, Jerry Sodipe, stated that Kudabo who was in the UK with his family, has lost his job following his inappropriate actions.
Source: Legit.ng
