Four Nigerian students have been sentenced in the UK for their involvement in a violent disorder in Leicester, which included knives and a baseball bat

The confrontation left an 18-year-old man with four stab wounds requiring hospital treatment

Following a thorough investigation, the suspects were identified and received prison sentences ranging from two to seven years

Four students of Nigerian descent have been sentenced for their involvement in a violent disorder that erupted in Leicester during the early hours of November 4, 2021.

The confrontation, which involved knives and a baseball bat, escalated into a large fight on New Park Street, leaving an 18-year-old man with four stab wounds that required hospital treatment.

Following a complex investigation that included CCTV analysis, phone tracking, and public appeals, the suspects were identified and charged.

The six-week trial concluded in October, with sentences handed down on November 14.

Sentences:

Destiny Ojo, 21, of Plumstead, London: Seven years for violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), and GBH with intent.

Habib Lawal, 21, of Bexley, London: Five years for violent disorder, attempted GBH, and GBH with intent.

Ridwanulahi Raheem, 21, of Lambeth, London: Three years for violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Joshua Davies-Ero, 21, of Bexley, London: Two years for violent disorder.

A fifth defendant, Justin Asamoah, 22, of Merton, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and will be sentenced on November 22.

Detective Constable Sean Downey emphasized the severity of the incident, stating, “This incident highlights the serious danger of violent disorder.

It is extremely fortunate that further injury was not caused to the people involved or to other members of the public who witnessed the incident. This could have been a very different investigation.”

He added:

“Thank you to everyone who assisted us throughout this investigation. As a force, our priority is to keep the public safe. We will not tolerate violent disorder in our communities and will take action against those responsible.”

