Ibadan, Oyo - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has called on President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians across all religious divides to unite and defeat terrorism once and for all, saying it is time to heal wounds and placate aggrieved citizens.

The monarch made this statement while receiving the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Olubadan Reacts to Trump's Threat, Sends Message to Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

According to a statement by his media aide, Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan noted that Nigeria has battled terrorism for over a decade, since the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, and it was time for all Nigerians to face the challenge together.

“Many people have been killed, property destroyed, and countless families displaced."

“From Jonathan to Buhari and now Tinubu, efforts have been made, but we must realise that terrorists do not see religion, they see everyone as prey.” Ladoja said.

The traditional ruler stressed that terrorists do not differentiate between Muslims and Christians, urging Nigerians to avoid religious blame games and instead focus on restoring national peace.

Christians and Muslims live harmoniously - Olubadan

Olubadan appealed to Christian leaders to continue to preach patience and unity, assuring that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

“In the South-West, Christians and Muslims live harmoniously. I often wonder why such peace is difficult in other regions,” Ladoja said.

On his part, Bishop Wale Oke, while responding, congratulated the Olubadan on his emergence as the 44th monarch of Ibadanland, praying for wisdom and divine strength in his reign.

Olubadan Reacts to Trump's Threat, Sends Message to Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

PFN urges Tinubu to cooperate with Trump

Meanwhile, Bishop Oke advised President Tinubu to partner with U.S. President Donald Trump in tackling the surge in killings and extremist attacks across Nigeria, particularly in the North.

He described the situation as a “Christian genocide,” citing incidents such as the killings in Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Owo, and the abductions of Leah Sharibu, Deborah Samuel, and the Chibok girls.

“No Christian group is attacking Muslims. The violence is driven by extremist factions like Boko Haram and ISWAP, not the Muslim community. Tinubu should cooperate with Trump to destroy these radicals once and for all.” Oke said

The PFN President, however, cautioned Trump against any invasion of Nigeria, urging instead for strategic collaboration and intelligence sharing to help the Nigerian government end the bloodshed.

Muslim group advises Tinubu on how to engage Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Muslim Community, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged President Bola Tinubu to engage U.S. President Donald Trump through diplomacy over alleged invasion threats.

The group says Trump’s remarks were based on misinformation about religious persecution in Nigeria.

JNI calls on Nigerians to unite, pray, and support government efforts to ensure peace and security.

