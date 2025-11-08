WTO’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala distances herself from a viral anti-Tinubu post, describing it as completely false

The former Finance Minister says her name is being used to fuel political misinformation online

She urges Nigerians to verify claims before sharing and reaffirms her commitment to promoting global trade growth

World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has disowned a viral social media post that claimed she criticised President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s security challenges.

In a message shared on her verified X account, the former Minister of Finance dismissed the post as false and misleading.

Okonjo-Iweala says viral anti-Tinubu making the rounds is fake. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

She explained that the statement being circulated was part of a deliberate attempt to misrepresent her and drag her into political debates.

Fake message circulated on social media

Okonjo-Iweala said she became aware of the post after it gained traction on several online platforms. According to her, the fabricated message was one of many instances where her name had been used to spread misinformation.

“I have recently been made aware of yet another fake post circulating on social media purporting to quote me as criticising President Tinubu. This is completely false,” she stated.

Cautions public against false claims

The WTO chief urged Nigerians to confirm the authenticity of information before sharing it, warning that fake news poses a serious threat to public trust and discourse. She called on individuals to avoid linking prominent personalities to false political narratives.

Okonjo-Iweala reaffirmed her focus on her duties at the WTO, adding that her priority remains advancing trade-driven economic growth for developing countries, including Nigeria.

Tinubu hosts WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala in closed-door meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday hosted the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, focused on trade issues with implications for Nigeria, Africa, and the global economy.

It came just two weeks before the conclusion of Okonjo-Iweala’s first four-year term as head of the WTO, which ends on August 31, 2025. Her second term is scheduled to begin the following day, September 1, 2025.

About Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala, a respected development economist and former Nigerian finance minister, made history in March 2021 when she became the first African and the first woman to lead the 164-member trade body.

Her tenure has been marked by efforts to strengthen global trade systems, foster cooperation among member states, and address challenges facing developing economies.

President Tinubu has previously voiced his support for her leadership, describing it as a valuable asset to the organisation and to Africa.

He expressed confidence that her reappointment would reinforce the WTO’s role as a driver of inclusive growth and fair governance in global trade.

Source: Legit.ng