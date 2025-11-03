Breaking: Police Declare Sowore Wanted as Reasons Emerge
The Lagos State Police Command has declared human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, wanted over what it described as an alleged plan to incite public disorder and obstruct major highways across the state.
Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, announced the development on Monday during a press briefing at the Iyana-Oworo end of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
Police allege plot to disrupt Lagos
According to CP Jimoh, intelligence reports linked Sowore and his associates to plans for coordinated demonstrations at key locations, including the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Tollgate, and Freedom Park.
“The command is closing in on Mr Sowore and others accused of coordinating activities intended to disrupt public peace.
“Sowore should surrender at the nearest police station or face arrest wherever he is found," he said.
He warned that any attempt to block major highways or cause unrest would be met with firm enforcement by security operatives.
“Anyone attempting to cause disturbance or block our roads will face the full weight of the law.
“It is only someone who needs examination that would attempt to block such a vital route used by thousands daily," he declared.
Police confirms arrest of suspects as Sowore flees
The Commissioner disclosed that 13 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the alleged plot, while Sowore reportedly fled.
He added that investigations were under way to identify suspected sponsors and collaborators.
To frustrate any planned disruption, police officers have been deployed to strategic points across the city, particularly major bridges and highways, with temporary roadblocks and diversions put in place.
“The Third Mainland Bridge was not designed to hold stationary weight. Any gathering on it could pose structural risks,” Jimoh noted.
Demolition tensions addressed
CP Jimoh also addressed growing public tension following recent demolitions in parts of Lagos, particularly in the Oworo-Soki area, insisting that those affected had been compensated.
“The government compensated those affected, and the media witnessed it. There is no justification to provoke a crisis under the guise of protest,” he said.
Police reassure residents
The Commissioner assured Lagos residents of their safety and urged them to go about their normal activities without fear.
“We are not sleeping. We will apprehend, investigate, and prosecute anyone attempting to undermine public safety in Lagos,” he vowed.
He reiterated that while citizens have the right to protest, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly.
“Freedom of expression must not turn into public nuisance or risk lives," he said.
He added that the police would enforce the law “without fear or favour” to protect the state and its critical infrastructure.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944