Former Kano State Commissioner for Information, Internal Affairs, Youth, Sports and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, has urged the Kano state government to adopt tolerance, accountability and constructive engagement with the media following a d@mning report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

The report ranked Kano among the top three Nigerian states with the most violations of press freedom in 2024, sparking criticism from media rights groups both locally and internationally.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Abuja, Garba advised that cooperating with the press rather than dismissing the WSCIJ findings would strengthen transparency and improve public trust in governance.

Kano govt urged to engage media constructively

Garba argued that open engagement with the media would encourage accurate information flow and deepen citizens’ understanding of government policies.

“A government confident enough to engage the press constructively demonstrates both strength and accountability.

“Freedom of the press is measured not by plaques or ceremonies, but by the ability of journalists to report without fear of reprisal.”

He added that respecting press freedom remains a constitutional duty and a symbol of responsible leadership.

Criticism of state response to WSCIJ report

The former Commissioner described the government’s reaction to the WSCIJ report as contradictory, stressing that dismissing it as “misleading and malicious” does not address growing concerns over media repression in the state.

“The media is not an enemy of government; it is a partner in nation-building. Respecting press freedom is not only a constitutional obligation but also a mark of mature and responsive leadership.”

He condemned what he called increasing incidents of intimidation and restrictive media policies, citing arrests, detentions and threats issued against journalists reporting on government activities.

Incidents cited as press freedom concerns

Garba highlighted recent cases, including:

Police investigation of Daily Nigerian publisher Jaafar Jaafar over a corruption story

Arrest and detention of Dan’uwa Rano TV founder Ibrahim Ishaq Dan’uwa Rano

Detention of Kano Times reporters Buhari Rano and Ismail Auwal, and the arrest of Abdulaziz Aliyu of Waraka Online TV

The August 2024 machete attack on a Channels Television crew bus during a protest in Kano

He also criticised reported bans on live political programmes and government warnings against journalists asking “provocative questions.”

“These directives amount to censorship and undermine democratic governance,” he warned.

Call for media-friendly approach

Garba, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a member of the International Forum on Ethical Journalism, urged Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration to guarantee journalists’ safety and freedom.

“Democracy can only thrive where government and the media operate in synergy rather than hostility,” he concluded.

Source: Legit.ng