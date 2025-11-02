Sheikh Ahmad Gumi urges President Tinubu to summon the U.S. ambassador over Trump’s threat of military action against Nigeria

The cleric warns that failure to withdraw the threat should lead to cutting diplomatic ties with Washington

Gumi advises Nigeria to explore fresh economic and military partnerships beyond reliance on the United States

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called on President Bola Tinubu to take a firm diplomatic stance against former U.S. President Donald Trump following his recent threat of military action against Nigeria.

Gumi described Trump’s statement as a direct insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty and urged the federal government to defend the nation’s dignity through official channels.

In a statement shared on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, the Kaduna-based cleric condemned the comments attributed to Trump and demanded that Nigeria respond swiftly through proper diplomatic means.

He said the country must not allow such remarks to go unchallenged.

Gumi calls for diplomatic action

Gumi urged President Tinubu to summon the U.S. ambassador to demand an immediate withdrawal of Trump’s threat. He warned that failure to do so should compel Nigeria to cut off diplomatic relations with Washington.

“President Tinubu should summon the US ambassador; they either retract their threats or we sever diplomatic ties with this irresponsible regime,” Gumi said.

The cleric described Trump’s language as “a profound disrespect to our authority” and urged the government to respond in a way that reflects the nation’s independence and strength.

Explore New Economic and Security Partners

Gumi also encouraged Nigeria to diversify its international relationships and seek new avenues for cooperation in trade and security.

According to him, the country should not depend on any single global power for its growth or defense capabilities.

“There are lots of other options for our economic expansion and military alliance,” he said.

Kwankwaso tells Trump what he's supposed to do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reacted to recent threats from United States President Donald Trump over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

He said the US should assist Nigeria in fighting insecurity instead of issuing military threats.

He said the US should assist Nigeria in fighting insecurity instead of issuing military threats.

Kwankwaso’s statement follows Trump’s comments and a directive to the US Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria.

The American president had accused the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to the “killing of Christians” and warned that his administration might stop all aid to the country.

Responding on Sunday, November 2, Kwankwaso described Nigeria as a sovereign nation whose citizens face security challenges from various armed groups.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

