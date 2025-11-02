Kwankwaso urges Tinubu to appoint special envoys and ambassadors to engage the U.S. amid Trump’s recent remarks on Nigeria

Former Kano State governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reacted to recent remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump describing Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

He urged President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly by engaging diplomatically with the United States and investing in advanced security technology to confront rising insecurity across the country.

Kwankwaso said he was deeply worried about the growing tone of foreign commentary on Nigeria’s internal affairs.

According to him, Trump’s statement was troubling, but it should serve as a wake-up call for the government to strengthen its diplomatic channels and security systems.

Strengthen diplomacy, appoint special envoys

The NNPP chieftain advised Tinubu to appoint “special envoys from distinguished diplomats” to open high-level dialogue with Washington. He said such a move would ensure Nigeria’s perspective is properly understood and reduce the risk of further tension between both countries.

Kwankwaso added that appointing permanent ambassadors to key global missions was also essential to rebuild international confidence in Nigeria’s foreign relations.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage,” he said.

He maintained that proactive diplomacy, not confrontation, was the best way to respond to external criticism. He said this approach would protect Nigeria’s image and help attract international support in addressing security challenges.

Need for advanced security technology

Kwankwaso also called for greater U.S. collaboration through the deployment of advanced technology to tackle terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” he said.

He warned that threats or unilateral actions from any foreign power could worsen Nigeria’s internal divisions. The former defence minister insisted that insecurity in Nigeria affects citizens equally, regardless of their faith or ethnic background.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he stated.

Kwankwaso concluded with a call for unity among Nigerians during what he described as a defining moment for the nation.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division. God bless Nigeria,” he said.

