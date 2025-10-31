Nigerian students now have a unique chance to shape the national conversation on tax reform

The Tax Reform Challenge invites undergraduates and recent graduates to share their ideas through creative content

With prizes up to ₦5 million and ambassador honours, the competition promises recognition and opportunity for youth voices

A new nationwide competition has been launched to engage Nigerian students in the country’s ongoing tax reform efforts.

The Tax Reform Challenge, which opened on 1 July 2025, invites undergraduates and recent graduates to showcase their understanding, creativity and ideas on Nigeria’s new tax laws.

The Tax Reform Challenge empowers youth to engage with Nigeria’s new tax laws through articles, videos, and podcasts. Photo credit: Taxreformng/X

Source: Twitter

Organisers said the initiative aimed to raise awareness, promote tax education, and encourage youth-led dialogue around fiscal policy.

The challenge is open to students in all Nigerian tertiary institutions, as well as graduates currently undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or awaiting mobilisation.

Tax education through creative content

Participants are required to read the new tax laws and produce original content that reflects their insights.

Accepted formats include articles, videos, podcasts, radio pieces, or social media posts. All entries must be published between 1 July and 31 December 2025.

Organisers emphasised that submissions must be educative, engaging and fact-based. They added that critical perspectives on the reform are welcome, as long as they are constructive and grounded in evidence.

See the X posts below:

₦5 million top prize and youth ambassador honours

The Tax Reform Challenge offers substantial rewards. The first prize winner will receive ₦5 million, while second and third place winners will take home ₦3 million and ₦2 million respectively.

In addition, the top 10 finalists from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones will be awarded consolation prizes, which may include gadgets, internships or employment opportunities.

Finalists will also be honoured as Tax Reform Youth Ambassadors, a title that organisers said recognises their role in shaping public understanding of tax policy.

Opportunity for youth to influence fiscal reform

The competition has been described as a major opportunity for young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national development.

A spokesperson said, “Big news for Nigerian students! Participate in the Tax Reform Challenge, a nationwide competition for students to showcase their knowledge, ideas and creativity on the new tax reform laws.”

Interested students can find more details and submission guidelines by visiting fiscalreforms.ng.

Undergraduates and NYSC graduates are invited to showcase ideas on tax reform for cash prizes and ambassador honours. Photo credit: Taxreformng/X

Source: Twitter

FG to open opportunity for youths across all LGAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the launch of the National Health Fellows programme, set to begin on 1st November 2025.

The initiative aims to empower young professionals across all local government areas in Nigeria, offering them a chance to contribute meaningfully to the country’s health sector. The programme, which is part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is designed to build a new generation of skilled and motivated health leaders.

Officials stated that selected fellows would undergo intensive training, receive mentorship, and gain leadership experience. They would also be exposed to best practices within Nigeria’s health space.

Source: Legit.ng