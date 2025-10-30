The Federal Government is opening a new opportunity for young Nigerians to lead change in healthcare

The National Health Fellows programme begins on 1st November 2025, offering training, mentorship, and a stipend

Applicants aged 25 to 35 can apply to serve in their local government area and make a lasting impact

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the launch of the National Health Fellows programme, set to begin on 1st November 2025.

The initiative aims to empower young professionals across all local government areas in Nigeria, offering them a chance to contribute meaningfully to the country’s health sector.

The programme, which is part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is designed to build a new generation of skilled and motivated health leaders.

It brings together fellows from diverse fields including health, Information Technology, and Social Sciences.

Training, mentorship and stipend for fellows

Officials stated that selected fellows would undergo intensive training, receive mentorship, and gain leadership experience. They would also be exposed to best practices within Nigeria’s health space.

The fellowship runs for 12 months and includes fieldwork components aimed at strengthening local health systems.

Participants will receive a stipend to support their living expenses throughout the programme. The age limit for applicants is between 25 and 35 years.

While anyone within the age bracket may apply, preference will be given to those who reside in the local government area they are applying for.

Impact from previous cohort

According to the organisers, the last cohort of fellows made a significant impact, helping to transform healthcare delivery within their communities.

The programme is now being expanded to reach more local governments and offer broader opportunities.

Applications for the National Health Fellows programme open on 1st November.

What is the NHSRI?

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office is a strategic unit under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

It oversees the implementation of health sector reforms through a Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), aimed at improving coordination, accountability, and investment in Nigeria’s health system.

The office plays a role in aligning donor support, government funding, and policy efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery nationwide. It also manages flagship programmes like the National Health Fellows, which focus on building leadership capacity and driving innovation across local government health systems. Its work supports long-term health outcomes and systemic transformation.

