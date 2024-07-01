Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, a Superintendent of Police, has detailed a stunning revelation regarding a high-profile case he handled

The officer who was hounored recently by the Force, associates and friends, cites peace of mind as the reason he rejected N150million bribe

Sini, declined the offer from a Lagos-based business tycoon, Akintoye Akindele, founder of Platform Capital

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ibrahim Sini, a Superintendent of Police, revealed he turned down a N150 million bribe to ensure his peace of mind and uphold his integrity.

"I wanted peace of mind" - Police officer

The Guardian reported that Sini was allegedly bribed by a Lagos-based businessman, Akintoye Akindele, the managing director and chief executive officer of Duport Midstream Company.

The businessman allegedly offered the bribe to Sini in exchange for the police allowing him to escape abroad and writing a favourable report for him after the investigation.

Following his actions, Akindele, was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja in August 2023 and subsequently remanded to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

"Yes, I remember when the incident happened. The person in question asked me, 'Do you want to be rich?' He said this is an opportunity for you to be rich," Sini disclosed at a dinner organised to honour him in Abuja.

"So, I decided to do the right thing so that I can have peace of mind and stand to do what is right for myself, for my organisation, the Nigeria Police Force and also for my country."

N150m bribe: Associates, friends honour superintendent

As reported by Vanguard, friends and associates of Sini, on Friday, June 28, honoured him in Abuja.

One of the organisers of the event, Prince Chukwuemeka Asudeogu, CEO, Vegas Homes said SP Sini’s conduct remains exemplary and should inspire others and Nigerians to note that the Nigerian Police Force have men of integrity and good conduct.

"SP Sini’s actions have not only brought honor to himself and the Nigeria Police Force but have also inspired countless others to stand firm against corruption and uphold the highest ethical standards."

"Integrity counts", Sini tells youths

The policeman therefore advised the youths not to trade their integrity for anything.

Nigerian policeman rejects N83m bribe, IGP rewards him

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that a policeman named SP Daniel Amah attached to the Kano state police command has rejected a bribe offer from armed robbers.

What has baffled many people is the huge sum of money the officer rejected from armed rubbers.

According to the story, SP Amah refused to collect the money amounting to $200,000, approximately N83m. His rejection of the said sum reportedly led to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and others involved in the said crime.

