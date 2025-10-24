The Federal Government’s NJFP internship programme, which pays N150,000 monthly, has drawn attention over registration hurdles

UNDP has flagged common application errors that may prevent candidates from receiving verification emails

Applicants are urged to correct details such as email format, NIN, and date of birth to ensure successful submission

Fresh updates have emerged regarding the Federal Government’s 12-month internship programme under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), which offers a monthly stipend of N150,000 to successful applicants.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a key partner in the initiative, addressed growing concerns over registration difficulties in a Facebook post dated October 24.

The NJFP, designed to tackle youth unemployment by placing graduates in paid internships across various sectors, has recently faced a wave of complaints from applicants struggling to complete their registration due to verification email issues.

In its official communication, the UNDP acknowledged the problem and attributed it to “small but critical errors” made during the application process.

The post read:

“Dear Applicants! Are you having trouble receiving your verification email? Your application might be failing due to small but critical errors.”

Common NJFP application errors identified

The UNDP outlined several recurring mistakes that have hindered applicants from successfully submitting their forms. These include:

• Email Mistakes: Typographical errors such as “gnail.com”, “gmail.con”, or “gmail.comm”, as well as the inclusion of spaces or incorrect formats.

• NIN Issues: Invalid or wrongly formatted National Identification Numbers and incorrect phone numbers.

• Date of Birth Errors: Mismatched or improperly formatted date entries.

• Name Spelling: Discrepancies between the names entered and those on official records.

UNDP offers tips to resolve NJFP verification problems

To assist applicants, the UNDP advised a careful review of all fields before submission. It urged candidates to:

• Use a valid and correctly spelled email address.

• Ensure that their NIN, name, and date of birth match official documents.

• Avoid typographical errors and unnecessary spaces.

The post further stated:

“The NJFP team is unable to resolve some of your queries due to incorrectly entered emails. If you’ve already applied and didn’t get a verification email, try again with corrected details. Let’s make sure your application gets through! Apply here - www.njfp.ng”

The NJFP continues to attract widespread interest among Nigerian graduates seeking meaningful employment opportunities.

How to apply for FG’s 12-month internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the second phase of its flagship youth employment initiative, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

Branded as NJFP 2.0, the programme promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 and hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

