UK announced new immigration rules tightening migrant entry and reducing graduate stay to 18 months

Migrants were required to meet tougher English standards verified by Home Office-approved tests

Government increased immigration skills charge by 32 percent to boost training for British workers

The United Kingdom has announced sweeping immigration reforms aimed at tightening control over migrant entry, strengthening English language standards, and reducing the post-study stay period for international graduates.

According to a new law laid before Parliament on Monday, October 20, migrants entering through certain legal routes will now be required to meet tougher English language standards equivalent to an A-level qualification in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Foreign graduates now have just 18 months to stay in the UK as the government unveils new strict immigration laws. Photo credit: DRIAN DENNIS

Source: UGC

The Secure English Language Test must be conducted by a Home Office-approved provider, with results verified during the visa process.

Home secretary: 'You must learn our language'

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended the new measures, saying they reflect the government’s commitment to creating a fair and controlled immigration system.

“This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life. If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part," she said.

The measures form part of the government’s Plan for Change and flagship immigration white paper, designed to ensure Britain attracts top global talent while prioritising opportunities for its citizens.

Graduate visa reduced from two years to 18 months

In a major shift for international students, the government announced that the post-study work period will be cut from two years to 18 months, effective on Thursday, January 1, 2027.

Officials said the move follows data showing that many graduates on the scheme had failed to transition into graduate-level employment as intended.

“To ensure graduates contribute effectively to the economy, the maximum post-study stay will be reduced to 18 months,” the Home Office stated.

The finance requirement for student visas will also rise for the 2025–2026 academic year, meaning foreign students must prove they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their studies.

Immigration skills charge to increase by 32%

New UK immigration law limits foreign graduates’ stay to 18 months and tightens visa rules for migrants. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

The government also announced a 32% increase in the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC), the first adjustment since 2017.

The charge, paid by employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers, will be reinvested to train British workers and reduce the country’s reliance on overseas recruitment.

“The Parliamentary process to increase the charge will begin later this week,” the Home Office confirmed.

UK expands access for global talent and entrepreneurs

Despite the tougher entry rules, the UK said it remains open to “the world’s best and brightest.”

The High Potential Individual (HPI) route will expand to graduates from the top 100 global universities, with a cap of 8,000 applicants annually, up from 4,000.

Outstanding entrepreneurs studying in the UK will also be allowed to transition seamlessly from student visas to the Innovator Founder route, enabling them to establish innovative ventures after graduation.

The Global Talent route will also be updated to include a wider list of prestigious awards and new criteria for architects and other professionals in the creative sector.

Countries with friendly visa schemes for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the high rate of visa rejections and relocation costs is forcing many Nigerians to consider other options in their migration journey.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada are reputed to be the top countries turning down the visa applications of many Nigerians.

With the current state of things, there is a need for them to cast their nets wider in search of nations that offer friendlier entry points without endless hurdles.

Source: Legit.ng