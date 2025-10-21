Breaking: Benue Rep Member Dumps PDP for APC as Details Emerge

Benue Rep member Ojema Ojotu defected from the PDP to the APC, giving the ruling party full control of all 11 Benue seats in the House of Representatives

Ojotu cited persistent internal crises within the PDP as the reason for his defection after consulting his constituents and political associates

Opposition lawmakers challenged his move, but the Deputy Speaker and Majority Leader defended it, officially welcoming him to the APC

A member of the House of Representatives representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue state, Ojema Ojotu, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 21, during plenary, as Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read Ojotu’s defection letter on the floor of the House.

With his move, the APC now holds all 11 federal seats from Benue state in the House of Representatives, consolidating its dominance in the North Central state.

‘I consulted my people before leaving’, says Ojotu

In his defection letter, Ojotu explained that his decision was born out of the long-standing internal crisis within the PDP, which he said had hindered the party’s stability.

“After consultation with my constituents, family members, and political associates, I have decided to dump the PDP for the APC,” Ojotu wrote in his letter.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Inland Waterways, expressed optimism that his new political platform would enable him to serve his people more effectively.

Opposition challenges defection

Ojotu’s defection did not go unchallenged, as Deputy Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) invoked Constitutional Point of Order 68 (1)(g), urging the presiding officer to declare Ojotu’s seat vacant.

“Honourable Speaker, I rely on Constitutional Point of Order 68 (1)(g), which says that a member’s seat should be declared vacant if he leaves the party that sponsored his election, and if there is no division in that party,” Madaki stated.

Majority Leader defends Ojotu’s move

Responding, House Majority Leader Ibrahim Halims countered the motion, arguing that unresolved crises within a political party justify a member’s decision to leave.

“When there is an unresolved crisis in a party and that party cannot resolve its crisis, the person concerned can leave to protect his future,” Halims said.

Deputy speaker welcomes Ojotu to APC

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu congratulated Ojotu on his defection and assured him of the ruling party’s full support.

“We welcome Honourable Ojotu to the APC family and assure him of our collective support as he continues to represent his constituency,” Kalu said.

Ojotu’s defection further strengthens the APC’s grip on the federal representation of Benue State, marking yet another political realignment in the National Assembly.

