The Federal Government has started the process of modernising seaports outside Lagos to ensure even development across the country’s maritime sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the 2025 Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria Conference held in Lagos.

Oyetola was represented by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho.

$1bn modernisation project approved for Lagos port

According to Oyetola, the port upgrade aims to improve infrastructure, boost cargo handling capacity and increase port efficiency to meet international standards.

He explained that the government is working with stakeholders to achieve a fully paperless, technology-driven port system that will cut delays, improve transparency, and reduce corruption.

The Minister confirmed that a $1 billion modernisation project has already been approved for Lagos ports.

He added that procurement has also begun for similar projects at ports outside Lagos to ensure balanced development nationwide.

He said these efforts align with the government’s commitment to enhance logistics, improve competitiveness, and position Nigeria as a leading hub for maritime trade and investment.

The Minister also highlighted the success of Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project, which has helped maintain zero piracy incidents on Nigerian waters for over three years.

Oyetola said:

“Since the inception of the Ministry, we have focused on strategic reform and institutional strengthening. With the Deep Blue Project and other interventions, we are safeguarding our maritime domain to encourage investment and reduce the cost of doing business."

Oyetola further announced that the government has developed a 10-year National Blue Economy Strategy to promote sustainable policies in maritime, fisheries, logistics, and coastal development.

He stated that through regulatory reforms, public-private partnerships (PPP), and incentives, the Ministry is creating an enabling environment for private sector participation, innovation, and job creation.

Commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth

The Minister emphasised that the government is pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth that promotes economic opportunity, protects the environment, and supports social equity.

He encouraged CILT members to embrace smart and eco-friendly transport technologies, support youth training, use data for logistics planning, and collaborate with the Ministry to support national goals.

Meanwhile, the President of CILT Nigeria, Mfon Usoro, revealed significant financial growth within the Institute.

She said that CILT’s revenue increased from N7.8 million in December 2021 to N55 million in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, liquid assets grew from N17 million in early 2022 to N123 million by Q3 2025.

Usoro attributed this progress to strict financial discipline, transparency, and the involvement of the Finance, Budget, and Audit Committee in all project approvals.

She also announced the adoption of a modern Accounting Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to improve accountability.

The 2025 conference brought together industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to discuss sustainable transport systems, digital logistics solutions, and growth opportunities in the Blue Economy.

Dantsoho unveils plans to digitise Nigerian ports

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dantsoho told UNGA that Nigeria is building a modern, digitally driven port system to boost trade, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the economy.

He announced that the Port Community System (PCS), a paperless digital platform to connect stakeholders and improve efficiency, will be launched in 2026.

The NPA is also pushing sustainability by improving intermodal transport, cutting emissions, and upgrading infrastructure, such as the Lekki Deep Seaport.

