The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have rejected claims of an ongoing genocide against Christians in northern Nigeria.

Both parties described the reports as misleading and capable of creating unnecessary tension between religious communities in the country.

MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said on Tuesday, October 21, that some Christian leaders were deliberately presenting distorted narratives to the United States to discredit Muslims and pressure the Nigerian government, Daily Trust reported.

He alleged that the claims of a Christian genocide were being promoted to attract sympathy from what he called “Christo-Western media” and foreign governments.

MURIC accuses Christian leaders of foreign manipulation

According to Akintola, the decision to report alleged religious persecution to the US instead of African institutions like the African Union or ECOWAS shows a deeper agenda of external domination. He said that Nigerian Muslims have also been victims of violence but their suffering is often ignored by both local and international media.

“Nigerian Muslims also suffer killings, often in larger numbers, but their plight goes unreported because global narratives are controlled by a Christo-Western media,” Akintola stated.

He noted that terrorism and banditry have affected both Christians and Muslims, depending on the geographical concentration of their populations.

“While about 200 churches were destroyed across the North, no fewer than 6,000 mosques were also demolished in the same region,” he said.

MURIC accused some sections of the media of bias, alleging that the killing of Christians receives amplified coverage while similar attacks on Muslims are downplayed.

The group maintained that the current campaign to portray Nigeria as a site of Christian genocide is aimed at securing political and economic benefits.

Sultan calls for calm, praises military efforts

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, dismissed claims of a Christian genocide, calling them false and divisive, Vanguard reported.

Speaking during the meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Birnin Kebbi, he said Christians and Muslims have coexisted peacefully in the North for centuries.

“From time immemorial, Christians and Muslims have lived as brothers in the North. These allegations are false and are merely aimed at sowing discord among the inseparable faithful,” the monarch stated.

The Sultan commended the Nigerian Army for its continued efforts to combat insecurity across the country. He said the military’s sacrifices have made it possible for communities to live in relative safety despite challenges.

“Without the military, we wouldn’t be here holding this meeting comfortably. Therefore, we must encourage them to do more,” he added.

He also cautioned against the reckless use of social media and urged the government to regulate online content to curb misinformation capable of inciting religious tension.

At the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, pledged that the military would not relent in its fight against banditry and insurgency.

He urged traditional rulers to continue supporting the military through community engagement and local intelligence gathering.

US speaks on alleged genocide against Christians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had denied allegations of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria, insisting terrorism affects both Christians and Muslims.

US envoy Massad Boulos said terrorist attacks in Nigeria cut across religion and ethnicity, stressing that Boko Haram and ISIS have killed more Muslims than Christians.

Boulos commended President Tinubu’s administration for improving security and urged Nigerians to avoid framing violent conflicts as religious crises.

