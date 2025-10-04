The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and JICA trained 219 healthcare workers across nine LGAs in Adamawa to strengthen healthcare delivery

Yola, Adamawa — The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPHCDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has trained 219 frontline healthcare workers across nine local government areas of Adamawa State to improve health services for vulnerable populations.

Adamawa health workers' training will strengthen workforce

The two-week intensive training, held in September 2025, brought together nurses, midwives, laboratory technicians, and community health extension workers.

It focused on equipping them with practical and technical skills to provide quality healthcare in communities affected by conflict and displacement.

The training is part of a $4.49 million JICA-funded project launched in March 2024 to strengthen primary healthcare services in Maiha, Michika, Song, Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong, Lamurde, Gombi, and potentially Madagali local government areas.

Project aims to expand healthcare access

Unveiled on 23 May 2024 at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, the initiative aims to build and rehabilitate nine primary healthcare centres to serve more than 150,000 residents.

IOM said the upgraded facilities will bridge healthcare gaps by offering psychological counselling, support for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), and specialised services for women, adolescents, and unaccompanied children.

Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, Executive Chairman of ADSPHCDA, said the intervention addresses Adamawa’s priority of reducing maternal and child mortality, which remains high due to insecurity and weak access to healthcare.

“This partnership not only builds our local capacity but also strengthens the resilience of communities affected by years of conflict. We are witnessing a transformation in how healthcare is delivered in rural Adamawa,” Dr Bashir said.

Adamawa healthcare: Workforce training includes innovation, inclusion

The project includes new models such as medical Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and telemedicine to reach remote areas.

It has also engaged 1,350 residents through a cash-for-work scheme and supported 80 people living with disabilities with referral services and assistive devices.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri praised IOM and JICA for their consistent support in strengthening healthcare systems.

“Our partnership with Japan demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing critical human development challenges,” Governor Fintiri said.

Initiative to build stronger and more resilient system

The intervention builds on the recruitment of over 1,760 healthcare workers by ADSPHCDA since 2023. Officials said these efforts are aimed at improving care for internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and host communities.

Stakeholders believe the project marks a vital step toward stability and reconciliation in Adamawa. By investing in healthcare delivery, they said, conflict-affected communities are given the tools to recover, rebuild, and secure long-term resilience.

