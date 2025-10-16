Tonye Cole, former APC governorship candidate in Rivers state, has demanded N20 billion in damages from Channels TV over alleged defamatory comments by Nyesom Wike

Cole’s lawyers accuse the station of broadcasting and retaining false claims that portrayed him as corrupt and dishonest

The legal team has given Channels TV 14 days to retract the statements, issue a public apology, and remove the interview from all platforms

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has issued a N20 billion defamation demand against Channels Television over comments made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a live broadcast.

Cole, through his legal team, S.O. Okutepa (SAN) & Co., described the remarks as false, damaging, and injurious to his reputation.

Seun Okinbaloye, host of Politics Today, conducted the live interview with Wike. Photo: FB/SeunOkinbaloye,NyesomWike

Source: Facebook

Tonye Cole demands N20bn from Channels TV

In a seven-page letter dated October 8, 2025, the lawyers accused Channels Incorporated Ltd, owners of Channels TV, of airing and retaining a programme that allegedly defamed their client.

The episode, titled “One-on-One with Nyesom Wike,” was broadcast on September 18, 2025, and hosted by journalist Seun Okinbaloye.

During the interview, Wike, who governed Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, allegedly referred to Cole as a “thief” and claimed he was involved in selling Rivers state Gas for $308 million through Sahara Energy, which he said crippled the state’s economy.

Wike’s remarks spark legal threat from Cole

Cole’s legal representatives said the broadcast, viewed by millions across television and social media, gave Wike unchecked space to make baseless accusations.

They described the station’s handling of the interview as an act of “reckless disregard for truth and fairness.”

Tonye Cole’s legal team, led by S.O. Okutepa (SAN), prepares the defamation notice. Photo: FB/TonyeCole,Wike

Source: Facebook

The firm said the remarks painted Cole, a respected architect, entrepreneur, and pastor, as a dishonest and corrupt figure, capable of sabotaging his state’s economy for personal gain.

According to the letter, the statements have caused Cole “public ridicule, hatred, and contempt,” and have damaged his reputation among his peers, business partners, and supporters.

“Our client categorically denies these allegations and states unequivocally that he has never been indicted, convicted, or found guilty of any crime in relation to the matters raised during the programme or any matter at all,” the letter stated.

The legal team demanded that Channels TV retract the statements and issue a public apology with the same level of visibility as the original broadcast.

They also asked that the programme be removed from all digital platforms, including YouTube, and that the network provide a written undertaking to desist from any further defamatory publications against Cole.

Channels Television has been given a 14-day ultimatum, which expires on October 22, 2025, to comply with the demands. Failure to do so, the letter noted, would compel Cole to pursue full legal redress.

Did Wike collapse in Abuja?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lere Olayinka, the media aide to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, refuted claims that his principal collapsed during a meeting on Friday, March 28, and was flown to France for medical attention.

Recall that report making the rounds in the polity alleged that Wike’s collapse was due to excessive alcohol consumption, leading to a partial stroke.

Source: Legit.ng