The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI), a civil society group focused on legislative accountability and development, has recognized three senators for what it described as exceptional performance in constituency service and national reforms.

The organization named Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Sani Musa (Niger East), and Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West) as lawmakers who have set new standards for representation in the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Ekpenyong was named for his extensive grassroots projects, including roads and solar lighting across Cross River South. Photo: FB/Ekpenyong

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by its executive director, Comrade Tanko Yerima, and made available to Legit.ng, the group described the trio as “trailblazers and seasoned leaders who embody the Renewed Hope agenda through tangible impacts on their constituents and the broader federation.”

Ekpenyong’s record of infrastructure and reform

According to Yerima, Senator Ekpenyong, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has demonstrated uncommon focus on rural development and economic inclusion since taking office in June 2023.

His constituency projects reportedly include 6,870 solar-powered streetlights installed across 156 locations, 11 newly constructed roads spanning 16 kilometers, and the rehabilitation of eight major roads in Calabar such as Mayne Avenue, Goldie Street, and Edim Otop Street.

The lawmaker has also executed water and health programs, including seven solar-powered boreholes, one in each of the local government areas of his district, three medical outreaches reaching over 4,000 residents, and education support for more than 1,700 students through scholarships and learning materials.

Senator Banigo, the only female among the trio, earned recognition for her leadership in public health reforms and girl-child education advocacy. Photo: FB/Banigo

Source: Twitter

Two NITDA Digital Economy Centres were also established at Government Secondary Schools in Idang and Ehom.

At the national level, Ekpenyong recently sponsored the Factoring Regulation Bill, 2024 (SB.474), aimed at solving delayed payments that affect over 40 million micro, small, and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

The bill, which has passed second reading, seeks to unlock an estimated one billion dollars in annual financing for local businesses.

Musa and Banigo cited for developmental leadership

Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, was commended for his approach to fiscal management and empowerment initiatives in Niger East. Yerima said Musa’s projects include classroom renovations, an ICT center in Ija Gwari, and scholarships ranging from primary to tertiary levels, with some beneficiaries studying in China and India.

The senator’s empowerment programs reportedly provided N50,000 cash grants to nearly 3,000 residents and vocational tools such as tricycles, sewing machines, and freezers to over 500 youths and women.

PWI also highlighted Musa’s investment in sports infrastructure, noting the completion of mini-stadiums in Minna and Kuta.

He recently launched a scholarship program for 100 students to study medicine in India, a move aimed at addressing medical manpower shortages in Niger State.

In Rivers West, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), was praised for her work on maternal and public health.

A physician by training, Banigo has promoted girl-child education and community health interventions that align with the Renewed Hope agenda’s focus on affordable healthcare and social inclusion.

According to Yerima, the three senators have shown that leadership is about measurable results and lasting impact.

“Their projects—spanning infrastructure, education, health, and economic empowerment—have illuminated communities, empowered futures, and fortified Nigeria’s health architecture,” he stated.

