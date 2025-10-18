Aisha Yesufu declared that Peter Obi had stronger chances in the 2027 presidential election than he did in 2023

She urged Nigerians to protect their votes and ensure accountability in the 2027 elections

Yesufu lamented the absence of electoral reforms and blamed bad governance, not spirituality, for Nigeria’s problems

Umuahia, Abia state — Prominent social crusader and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has declared that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, stands a stronger chance in the 2027 presidential election than he did in 2023.

Speaking in Umuahia on Friday, October 17, during the Girls’ Summit organised by the Protect The Precious Foundation, where she featured as a guest speaker, Yesufu said more Nigerians now identify with Obi’s message and leadership ideals.

“Peter Obi has more hope in 2027 than there was in 2023. When he started running in 2023, people said only four persons were tweeting for him. Despite the rigging that took place, he still got over six million votes. He won the 2023 election, even without having a single councillor. Many didn’t believe in him then, but today, people have seen the truth he stands for," ” she said.

She added that Obi’s growing support base was a reflection of Nigerians’ increasing demand for integrity, accountability, and leadership rooted in service.

Nigerians must protect their votes, Yesufu insists

The activist urged Nigerians to actively defend their votes in 2027, stressing that participation without vigilance would render the electoral process meaningless.

“When you vote, make sure your vote is counted and entered for your candidate. Otherwise, all you did was paper painting,” Yesufu warned.

She said the demand for credible elections must come from the people, not just institutions.

No expectations from new INEC chairman, says Yesufu

Responding to questions about the new INEC Chairman-designate, Yesufu said she had no expectations from him or the government that appointed him.

“I don’t have any task for him because even the President that appointed him, I don’t believe is supposed to be there,” she said. “For me, the focus is on the Nigerian people.

"INEC is not the problem; the people working there are, they are our brothers, sisters, spouses, and relatives. We must ensure they don’t take bribes or rig elections. If we do that, nobody will dare to rig.”

Electoral reforms still missing ahead of 2027 polls

Yesufu lamented that crucial electoral reforms have yet to be implemented ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that the coming polls would be a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

“Nothing has been put in place. Nigerians must realise that the 2027 election is a fight for our lives,” she said.

The outspoken activist dismissed suggestions that Nigeria’s problems were spiritual, asserting instead that the country’s woes stemmed from failed leadership.

“People are dying from bad governance, corruption, and wrong policies. It’s not village people or enemies, it’s bad leaders.

“To have good governance, we must elect people with competence, character, and capacity — not looters or selfish individuals," she said.

