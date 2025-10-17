The Nigeria Integrity Movement urged President Tinubu to order a transparent probe into Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s NYSC certificate saga

The Nigeria Integrity Movement (NIM), a civil society organisation, has called on President Bola Tinubu to authorise a transparent investigation into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate controversy involving the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 16, the convener of the group, Davies Ijele, warned that any attempt to conceal the facts surrounding the issue would damage the credibility of the administration and expose it to political exploitation.

He said,

“President Tinubu should direct the minister to submit to independent scrutiny so that the public can be satisfied that the documents he submitted during his nomination are authentic.”

Rule of law must take precedence, says NIM

Ijele stressed that performance in office should not exempt any public official from scrutiny, insisting that the rule of law must take precedence over personal or political considerations.

According to him,

“The fact that Tunji-Ojo is seen as a high-performing minister does not place him above the law. Allegations of forgery or irregularity must be transparently examined.”

He added that reports raising questions about discrepancies in the timing and issuance of Tunji-Ojo’s NYSC certificate had prompted the call for accountability.

Questions over NYSC’s explanation

Ijele noted that a national media investigation had led the NYSC to issue a response stating that the minister was first mobilised in 2006, absconded, and was later remobilised in 2019, with his certificate produced in 2023 due to administrative delays.

He, however, questioned the explanation, saying it failed to clarify how a remobilised corps member could serve while holding public office and why the certificate was not produced for several years after service completion.

“The corps described the certificate as genuine, but its explanation left some observers seeking further clarification about the sequence of events,” he said.

Calls for accountability and due process

The NIM convener urged the president to resist political pressure to shield any appointee facing document-related allegations and instead order an open, authoritative inquiry into both the minister’s records and the NYSC’s internal processes.

“We are not on a political witch-hunt. If there were administrative lapses at the NYSC, those must be addressed. But if the minister’s documents are flawed, the law must take its course," Ijele emphasised.

He further appealed to President Tinubu to direct relevant security and anti-corruption agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate the matter and publish their findings.

Transparency vital to government credibility

Ijele warned that failure to act decisively could undermine Tinubu’s anti-corruption and good governance credentials.

“Accepting calls for a cover-up will hand opponents a potent political issue and damage public trust in this administration,” he said.

He recalled that previous ministers facing certificate controversies had stepped down voluntarily, arguing that openness and accountability protect institutional integrity.

“Decisive, transparent action will reassure Nigerians and strengthen confidence in the administration’s commitment to accountability,” Ijele added.

Source: Legit.ng