The family of Herbert Macaulay rejects the Federal Government’s decision to include the late nationalist in President Tinubu’s list of posthumous pardons

Chief Olabode George, speaking for the family, says Macaulay was a patriot, not a felon, and should be honoured distinctly for his service to Nigeria

The family calls for proper recognition through scholarships, memorials, and civic programmes that reflect Macaulay’s ideals of justice and accountability

The family of the late nationalist, Herbert Macaulay, has faulted the Federal Government’s decision to include his name among individuals granted posthumous pardon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They described the move as an undeserved classification that diminishes the legacy of a man regarded as the father of Nigerian nationalism.

Portrait of Herbert Macaulay, described by his family as a patriot who fought for justice and political freedom in colonial Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

At a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, the family expressed gratitude for the president’s recognition of Macaulay’s role in Nigeria’s political history but condemned his inclusion alongside figures they termed “tainted or controversial.”

The briefing was attended by several family members and notable figures, including elder statesman and Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, Chief Olabode George, who spoke on behalf of the Macaulay family.

‘He Deserves a Distinct National Honour’

Chief George said the family considered the decision inappropriate and insensitive. “If Papa is to be honoured, he must be honoured independently,” he stated.

“Herbert Macaulay was not a criminal; he was a patriot, a visionary, and grandson of the first African Anglican Bishop. He deserves isolation for national honour, not inclusion in a list of convicts.”

He described Macaulay as a man who defied colonial rule to champion justice, civic freedom, and political consciousness.

He recounted how Macaulay used the Lagos Daily News to challenge oppression, defended Oba Eshugbayi Eleko against British interference, and founded Nigeria’s first political party, the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP), in 1923.

Members of the Herbert Macaulay family demands a distinct national honour for the late nationalist.

Source: Facebook

Call for Proper Recognition and Legacy Projects

The family called for the government to celebrate Macaulay through distinct national projects rather than a pardon. They proposed initiatives such as public memorials, educational scholarships, and civic leadership programmes to preserve his ideals.

George said Macaulay’s collaboration with Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in forming the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in 1944 helped lay the foundation for Nigeria’s independence movement.

“Herbert Macaulay died in 1946 while on a campaign for national unity. He was a patriot to his final breath — not a felon to be pardoned,” George said.

He urged today’s leaders to emulate Macaulay’s commitment to justice and moral integrity.

