The Federal Government (FG) has formally approved a list of five special occasions when all three stanzas of the national anthem may be recited or sung.

This directive aims to reinforce national pride and ensure that the full anthem is reserved for moments of deep historical and civic importance.

Below is the full list of approved days, as confirmed by the FG:

1. Independence Day: Full National Anthem Recitation Permitted

Independence Day, celebrated annually on 1st October, marks Nigeria’s liberation from colonial rule. The FG has stated that this day warrants the full rendition of the national anthem to honour the country’s sovereignty and reflect on its journey since 1960.

2. Presidential Inauguration

During the swearing-in ceremony of a newly elected President, the full anthem is permitted as a symbol of democratic transition and national unity. The FG’s directive underscores the gravity of this occasion in Nigeria’s political calendar.

3. Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Observed on 15th January, armed Forces Remembrance Day honours Nigeria’s fallen heroes. The FG has authorised the complete recitation of the anthem to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by military personnel in defence of the nation.

4. Democracy Day (June 12)

Democracy Day, now commemorated on 12th June, celebrates the restoration of democratic governance. The FG has included this date among the select few where the full anthem may be sung, recognising its pivotal role in Nigeria’s political evolution.

5. National Assembly Inauguration

The inauguration of the National Assembly marks the commencement of legislative duties. The FG has approved the full anthem for this occasion, highlighting the importance of parliamentary representation in Nigeria’s democracy.

This directive by the Federal Government reinforces the anthem’s role as a ceremonial emblem, reserved for moments of national reflection and celebration.

National anthem

Nigeria’s national anthem is a symbol of unity, patriotism, and national pride. Originally adopted in 1960, it was replaced in 1978 by the current version titled “Arise, O Compatriots,” composed by the Nigerian Police Band under Benedict E. Odiase.

The lyrics were selected from five entries submitted by Nigerians and reflect themes of service, honour, and collective responsibility.

The anthem consists of three stanzas, though typically only the first is sung at public events.

