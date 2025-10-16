The Nigerian government’s Boeing 737-700 Business Jet remains unsold four months after being listed by JetHQ for sale

JetHQ confirmed the aircraft “remains available” but declined to disclose sale progress, citing proprietary restrictions

The aircraft was bought in 2005 for $43 million and has undergone several refurbishments under AMAC Aerospace management

The aircraft, which was put up for sale in July 2025 as part of the Tinubu administration’s effort to cut costs, remains on the international market without a concluded deal.

Nigeria’s presidential jet sale faces delays

This was confirmed by JetHQ, the United States-based marketing firm managing the sale. In response to an email inquiry by Punch, JetHQ’s Market Research Assistant, Marinell Nuevo, said the jet “remains available.”

She later directed further questions to the firm’s Market Research Manager, Ms Laurie Barringer.

Barringer, however, declined to disclose more information, citing confidentiality.

“We do not provide this kind of information to anyone but the direct owner of the aircraft. This is considered proprietary information. I hope you can understand. The only data that we can provide you is that the aircraft remains available for sale,” she said in her email response.

The Presidential jet, currently managed by AMAC Aerospace in Switzerland, underwent a series of refurbishments and technical inspections at the company’s Basel facility in July 2024.

The maintenance included the renewal of first-class seats, cabin carpet replacement, and completion of C1–C2 inspections.

Market uncertainty trails Tinubu’s cost reforms

Details on the listing describe the aircraft as “one owner since new, always hangared,” and configured to seat 33 passengers with eight crew members.

Industry data from aircraftcostcalculator.com shows that a pre-owned Boeing 737 Business Jet sells for around $56 million, depending on specifications and maintenance history.

The site estimates that the operational cost for the model averages $11,561 per flight hour, with a yearly ownership cost of about $5.2 million covering fuel, maintenance, and crew expenses.

The jet was originally acquired in 2005 for $43 million during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and has remained part of Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet since then. The decision to sell it came amid growing public concern about the financial burden of maintaining multiple presidential aircraft.

Officials had hoped the sale would mark the start of a downsizing initiative to reduce the cost of governance. But four months later, the aircraft remains grounded on the market, with no clear indication of buyer interest or progress.

