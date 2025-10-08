Saleh Abdullahi Usman, Chairman of NAHCON, is under investigation by the EFCC over alleged financial misconduct tied to the 2025 Hajj operations

The probe centres on the suspected misappropriation of over N50 billion, including unauthorised spending on tents, housing, and travel perks

Usman has been granted administrative bail but must report daily to the Commission as inquiries intensify

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a formal investigation into Prof. Saleh Abdullahi Usman, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The investigation will revolve around allegations of large-scale financial misconduct linked to the 2025 Hajj operations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Prof. Usman voluntarily presented himself at the EFCC headquarters earlier today following a formal invitation from the anti-graft agency.

He was subsequently released on administrative bail but has been directed to report to the Commission daily as investigations continue.

The probe comes amid growing allegations of corruption within NAHCON, including claims of diversion and misappropriation of more than N50 billion earmarked for the 2025 pilgrimage.

Among the specific accusations are the unauthorised expenditure of N25 billion on Masha’ir tents, N7.9 billion on contingency housing, and N1.6 billion in travel expenses reportedly incurred for the spouses of commission officials.

Presidency revokes Usman’s villa clearance

Although Prof. Usman has not yet been formally charged, sources within the Presidency confirmed that his security clearance to the Presidential Villa has been revoked.

The move is widely interpreted as a signal of the gravity with which the federal government is treating the allegations.

NAHCON vows transparency as probe deepens

In a previous appearance before the House of Representatives during a public hearing, Prof. Usman acknowledged the existence of “dirty deals” within the commission and pledged to support efforts aimed at promoting transparency and accountability.

A statement issued by NAHCON reiterated the commission’s commitment to integrity, stating it “will not shield any staff or process found wanting” and affirmed its readiness to cooperate fully with relevant authorities.

When contacted for comment, NAHCON’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, told journalist he would respond shortly, but no confirmation was received before press time.

What is NAHCON?

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is the federal agency responsible for overseeing and regulating Hajj and Umrah operations for Nigerian pilgrims.

Established to ensure transparency, efficiency, and safety in pilgrimage management, NAHCON coordinates travel logistics, accommodation, health services, and spiritual guidance in collaboration with state boards and international partners.

The Commission also liaises with Saudi Arabian authorities to meet operational standards and quota requirements. NAHCON plays a vital role in safeguarding pilgrims’ welfare and ensuring compliance with Islamic and governmental protocols.

