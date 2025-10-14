The tyre manufacturing giant, Michelin, is plotting a massive comeback to the Nigerian market, 18 years after closing its plant

Reports say that the company is rebranding and rebuilding its image and visibility in Nigeria, signalling an imminent return

There has yet to be an official statement from the firm about the return, but experts speculate a comeback may happen sooner than expected

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

Eighteen years after shuttering its Port Harcourt plant, French tyre manufacturing giant Michelin is making a strategic return to Nigeria, a market it once dominated alongside Dunlop.

Although the company has not yet announced plans to restart local production, Michelin is rebuilding its brand visibility and market presence, positioning Nigeria as a key growth hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.

After 18 years, Michelin begins campaigns for the Nigerian market

When the wheels stopped turning

The comeback signals renewed confidence in Africa’s largest economy and its expanding automotive and construction industries, which are driving new demand for premium tyres.

Michelin’s 2007 shutdown marked a major turning point in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Beset by unstable government policies, poor infrastructure, and the influx of cheaper Asian imports, the company, along with Dunlop, halted local production after decades of dominance.

By 2008, imported tyres accounted for 90% of all sales in Nigeria, up from just 25% three years earlier.

The closure also led to job losses and the gradual collapse of Nigeria’s once-promising tyre manufacturing industry.

A billion-dollar market waiting to be claimed

Today, the narrative is changing. Nigeria’s tyre market is estimated at $820 million and projected to hit $1.12 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 6.4%.

With over 40 million registered vehicles and an expanding network of federal and state roads, demand for durable, high-performance tyres continues to soar. Yet 80% of Nigerian consumers still buy budget tyres, mostly imported from Asia.

For Michelin, this imbalance represents both a challenge and a golden opportunity to reclaim market share through innovation, quality, and trusted brand value.

“Michelin never really left”

“It’s true that after the shutdown, many Nigerians thought Michelin had left,” said Amaury Vadon, Managing Director and Vice President of Sales for Michelin Sub-Saharan Africa, in an interview with TechCabal.

“But Michelin never truly left. We may have stopped manufacturing, but we remained commercially active. Today, we’re more present than ever before.”

Michelin has restructured its Nigerian operations, transitioning from an export-dependent model to a fully owned local agency. The company now operates an office on Victoria Island, Lagos, staffed by Michelin employees managing direct sales, marketing, and customer engagement.

“We’re not importers or distributors,” Vadon emphasized. “We have Michelin people in Nigeria. That’s a key difference. It allows us to explain our value, our innovation, and why Michelin products matter.”

Betting big on growth segments

Michelin’s renewed strategy focuses on two key segments: passenger car tyres and beyond-road applications — including agriculture, construction, and port logistics.

Nigeria’s passenger tyre segment alone is projected to generate over $820 million in revenues by 2025, driven by urban mobility, new car imports, and consumer preference for reliable brands.

Popular tyre sizes like 195/65R15 and 205/70R15 dominate the market, but rising demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles has opened up a fast-growing niche for 18-inch and larger premium tyres.

The company also sees growth opportunities in heavy-duty and off-road markets, where reliable tyres are crucial for construction, logistics, and farming operations.

Expanding footprint beyond Lagos

Michelin’s return is not limited to Lagos. “We see strong potential not only in Lagos but also in Abuja and Port Harcourt,” Vadon noted. “We’re already setting up partnerships and local stock in Abuja to reduce delivery times and better serve customers.”

The company aims to rebuild its reputation as a trusted mobility partner, one that combines local knowledge with global expertise.

Nigeria's booming tyre market lures global giants back as the environments improve.

A symbol of renewed confidence

Michelin’s comeback underscores a renewed global interest in Nigeria’s industrial sector, as international firms cautiously re-enter Africa’s largest consumer market.

For Nigeria, it’s more than a business story; it’s a reminder of what’s possible when stability meets strategic investment.

And for Michelin, it’s a second chance to put the wheels of opportunity back on the road.

In the last two years, several global brands have closed shops in Nigeria, citing the naira devaluation and foreign currency scarcity as the reasons.

Multinationals such as GSK exited the Nigerian market in 2023, sending prices of medicine products soaring.

The French drug manufacturer firm, Sanofi, also pulled the rug from the Nigerian market, citing similar reasons.

Experts say the return of big brands like Michelin into the highly competitive market is due to renewed investor confidence, driven by forex reforms, naira stability and conducive business climate.

Another Multinational company set to leave Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the multinational company, PZ Cussons, the parent company of PZ Cussons Nigeria, has set plans to sell its assets and African subsidiaries, citing the naira’s depreciation as the critical reason.

In its operational year’s results, PZ Cussons disclosed that it is considering either a partial or total sale, saying that the sale will reduce its exposure to naira fluctuations.

Vanguard reports that the consumer foods maker said the board had received multiple offers in selling its Africa business.

