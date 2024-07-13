A Nigerian lady captured the remake of Ojude Oba festival in her NYSC camps in a video that went viral on TikTok

The carnival day event at the NYSC showcases a display of cultural pride inspired by the currently concluded Ojude Oba in Ogun State

The event in Lagos NYSC camp showed the youth members wearing cultural attires and riding horse just as it was done during the Ojude Oba festival

A Nigerian lady showed the vibrant recreation of the Ojude Oba festival at her NYSC camp.

This carnival day event at the NYSC celebrated cultural pride, drawing inspiration from the recently concluded Ojude Oba in Ogun State.

Corpers recreate Ojude Oba. Photo credit: @superzee

Source: TikTok

The Lagos NYSC camp event featured youth members donning traditional attire and riding horses, mirroring the authentic celebrations of the Ojude Oba festival. the video was posted by @_superzee_.

Watch the video below:

Ojude Oba festival

The Ojude Oba Festival is an ancient celebration among the Yoruba people of Ijebu-Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria.

This vibrant festival takes place on the third day after Eid al-Kabir (Ileya), honoring the Awujale of Ijebuland, the royal majesty.

During the festivities, cultural age groups known as regberegbe—composed of indigenes, friends, and associates—parade at the front courtyard of the king’s palace.

It’s a magnificent gathering that draws around a million people from different parts of the world, especially those of Yoruba descent and, notably, people of Ijebu origin worldwide.

Famous Kuku family rides into the cultural

Source: Legit.ng