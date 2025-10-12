The Nigerian Army has opened applications for its Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026, inviting qualified civilians and serving personnel to apply

Successful candidates will be commissioned as officers and serve in key combat and support roles across the Nigerian Army

The short service recruitment applications is free and must be submitted online by 12 November 2025

The Nigerian Army has officially announced the commencement of applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026, inviting eligible Nigerians to apply for commission as officers.

The recruitment drive, which began on 15 October 2025, is open to both civilians and serving military personnel who meet the stipulated qualifications. The application window will close on 12 November 2025.

According to the Nigerian Army, successful candidates will undergo military training and, upon commissioning, will serve exclusively in the Combat Arms, namely the Infantry and Armour Corps, and the Combat Support Arms, which include the Artillery, Engineers, Signals, and Intelligence Corps.

What are the eligibility criteria for Nigerian army recruitment?

To qualify for the SSCC, applicants must fulfil a comprehensive list of conditions. These include

- Nigerian citizenship by birth, as defined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

- Age range of 23 to 27 years by January 2026.

- Medical, mental, and physical fitness in line with Nigerian Army standards.

- A minimum height of 1.68m for males and 1.65m for females.

- A clean legal record, with no prior convictions or disciplinary cases.

- A minimum of a Second Class Lower Division degree or Lower Credit HND in arts, sciences, or humanities from an accredited institution.

- Valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate (for non-military applicants).

- Academic credentials dated from 2015 onwards.

- No body tattoos or inscriptions.

- No affiliation with cults, secret societies, or fraternities.

Civilian applicants are required to present letters of attestation from two recognised referees, either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or a senior military/police officer from the applicant’s state of origin. Military personnel must have served for at least five years and must be endorsed by their Commanding Officers.

What are conditions of service for SSCC officers

The Nigerian Army stated that the SSCC tenure would span 15 years—comprising an initial 10-year active service period, renewable for an additional five years. No further extension will be granted beyond this period unless the officer is converted to a Regular Combatant Commission.

Officer cadets who complete training successfully will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants, with seniority dating from the start of cadet training. While SSCC officers may apply for conversion to Regular Combatant Commission, the Army clarified that such conversions are not automatic and depend on available vacancies and other criteria.

“All graduating officer cadets must sign an acceptance of the terms and conditions governing the SSCC before they are granted commission into the Nigerian Army,” the Army stated.

How to apply for the Nigerian Army SSCC 2025

Applications are to be submitted online at no cost via the Nigerian Army recruitment portal: [recruitment.army.mil.ng](https://recruitment.army.mil.ng). Applicants are advised to select the SSC option and follow the outlined steps:

1. Visit the recruitment portal and select SSC 49/2026.

2. Indicate whether you are a serving or former member of the Armed Forces.

3. Sign up or log in to your account.

4. Complete the application form and upload the required documents, including:

- Recent passport photograph

- Educational certificates

- Certificate of state of origin

- Birth certificate or age declaration

- NIN and BVN slips

Upon submission, applicants must print their photo-slip. The first page must be signed by a Court Registrar, while the second page requires endorsement by a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or a senior military officer from the applicant’s state of origin. These documents will be presented during the selection interview.

Deadline for Nigerian army SSCC 2025 application

The Nigerian Army emphasised that all applications must be submitted no later than 12 November 2025. Late submissions will not be entertained.

For eligible Nigerians seeking a career in the military, this recruitment presents a significant opportunity to serve in key combat and support roles within the Nigerian Army.

See more details on how to apply here.

