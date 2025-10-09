Experts applaud Komolafe’s appointment as AFRIPERF interim chairman, calling it a major endorsement of Nigeria’s oil and gas reforms and leadership in energy governance

Forum launched in Ghana with 16 nations, aims to unify Africa’s petroleum regulation; experts warn of funding and political challenges that could affect implementation

Komolafe pledges transparency and inclusivity, vowing to harmonise standards, promote innovation, and strengthen cooperation among African regulators

Industry experts have hailed the appointment of NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, as interim chairman of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), describing it as a major endorsement of Nigeria’s oil and gas reforms.

The forum, launched on 18 September 2025 during Africa Oil Week in Accra, Ghana, brought together sixteen African nations.

AFRIPERF: Analyst Reacts as NUPRC Boss Komolafe Gets New Appointment

Source: Facebook

Eight, including Nigeria and Ghana, signed its founding charter, while seven others indicated plans to join soon.

Forum aims to unify Africa’s energy regulation

Komolafe’s appointment was unanimous, according to energy analyst Moses Dan, who said it highlights Nigeria’s growing influence in energy governance.

“AFRIPERF is a step toward continental regulatory cooperation. Komolafe’s leadership reflects Nigeria’s success in building transparent and accountable oil industry institutions under the PIA," Dan explained, in a statement cited by Legit.ng, on Thursday, October 9.

He noted that the forum’s structure, comprising national regulators, technical experts, and a rotating secretariat, was designed to ensure balance and collaboration.

Experts warn of funding and political hurdles

While optimistic, analysts warned that AFRIPERF faces significant challenges, including uneven technical capacity and unstable funding.

Dr Aisha Njoroge of PAREF said:

“To succeed, AFRIPERF must deliver measurable impact. It must move beyond dialogue to implement unified standards in emissions control, gas metering, and reporting.”

She added that sustainable financing and political stability were essential for the body’s credibility.

Komolafe pledges inclusive leadership

In his acceptance remarks in Accra, Komolafe emphasised inclusivity and transparency.

“We want to build an Africa where regulatory excellence drives energy development.

“Our mission is to harmonise policies, foster innovation, and ensure that sustainability becomes the standard," he said.

He revealed that plans were underway for a shared data platform and collaborative training programmes for member regulators.

Analysts call for sustained political commitment

Analysts argue that AFRIPERF’s early momentum must be matched by political support from member countries.

NUPRC clarifies oil block license process

Legit.ng earlier reported that claims of irregularities in the 2024 Oil Block Licensing Round have been rejected by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which maintains that the procedure closely followed current rules and regulations.

In a statement released, the NUPRC denied allegations made by an online newspaper that blocks were improperly distributed to firms with dubious eligibility and that violations of oil licensing rules had occurred.

According to Commission Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe, the licensing cycle was carried out in complete accordance with the NUPRC's licensing regulations and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021. He characterised the bidding procedure as technologically advanced, competitive, and transparent.

Source: Legit.ng