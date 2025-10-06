At least four Lagosians have been killed after gunmen attacked a community in southern Nigeria, sources said

Ojo, Lagos state - Four people have been killed after gunmen attacked a snooker spot near a military barracks in Ojo area of Lagos state.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, October 6, the incident occurred on Saturday night, October 4, at Onireke bus-stop, where the snooker spot is located.

Gunmen launch attack in Lagos

The attackers' stray bullet injured a 14-year-old boy.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the area around 9 pm, headed straight to the location, and opened fire on the people present.

Among the casualties was a noodles vendor who reportedly died on the spot.

The attack caused tension in area.

Lagos police take action

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command have arrested five suspected cultists in connection with the incident.

Abimbola Adebisi, the Lagos police command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday night, October 5, described the incident as a cult clash, adding that the commanders of the tactical squad operatives and the divisional police officer (DPO) led crack tactical operatives and detectives from the police division were deployed to the scene.

She stated that three victims were reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment, but one of them was later confirmed dead at the Badagry General Hospital.

According to her, the suspects arrested were identified as Wisdom Chukwuemeka, 28; Victor Christian, 43; Balogun Emmanuel, 43; Samuel Success, 29; and Oche Job, 39, who were apprehended during a coordinated operation led by tactical units of the command.

Rise of cult attacks in Lagos

Legit.ng reports that the wave of cult-related killings and violence sweeping communities across Lagos state has reached a breaking point, demanding urgent collaboration between the police, parents, and community leaders.

Residents of some communities in Lagos now live in palpable fear, as a wave of cult-related killings sweeps across the state.

From the busy streets of Lekki and Ebute Meta to the creeks of Ikorodu, from the inner lanes of Mushin to the family compounds of Meiran, there is rarely no news of gory murders, heinous assaults, or violent retaliation. In less than 10 days in September, at least 10 persons were confirmed brutally killed in cult-related violence.

Fatal cult clash erupts in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fresh graduate of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, identified simply as Taoreed, lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet during a violent clash between rival cult groups.

The tragic incident occurred shortly after Taoreed had collected his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up letter from the institution.

A clip obtained by the press showed students scampering for safety at the school gate.

